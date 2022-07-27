Market Roundup: Sensex rises 548 points, Nifty crosses 16,600 level; check major gainers and losers

All sectoral indices ended on a higher note with banking, IT, metal, oil & gas, realty, PSU bank and pharma index going up by 1-3 percent

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended in green after experiencing lows for two consecutive sessions. On 27 July, Sensex rose 547 points to reach 55,816, while NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.96 percent higher at 16,641.

All sectoral indices ended on a higher note with banking, IT, metal, oil & gas, realty, PSU bank and pharma index going up by 1-3 percent. BSE Midcap gained 0.90 percent and BSE Smallcap rose 0.38 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex climbed 547.83 points or 0.99 percent to reach 55,816.32. While Sun Pharma, SBI India, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Asian Paints were the highest gainers, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Financial Services and Reliance were the top laggards.

Top 5 BSE Gainers:

Sun Pharma: The stock closed the day 3.39 percent higher at Rs 895.50.

SBI India: With a gain of 2.76 percent, the shares rose to Rs 528.35.

Larsen & Toubro: The value of the company gained 2.67 percent to Rs 1,797.20 per equity.

TCS: The shares jumped to Rs 3,188.35, up by 2.33 percent.

Asian Paints: The shares inched up 2.31 percent to Rs 3,179.50.

Top 5 BSE Losers:

Bharti Airtel: The shares plunged 1.32 percent to Rs 674.80.

Kotak Bank: The shares dipped to Rs 1,754.60, falling 0.17 percent.

NTPC: The company’s value tumbled 0.10 percent to Rs 149.75 per equity.

Bajaj Financial Service: The shares declined 0.09 percent to Rs 13,303.15.

Reliance: The stock slid to Rs 2,419.25, down by 0.05 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 gained 157.95 points or 0.96 percent to 16,641.80. Only 4 shares fell, while 46 gained. Bank Nifty jumped over 1 percent to 36,783.75.

Top 5 NSE Gainers:

Sun Pharma: The shares surged to Rs 895.20, up by 3.18 percent.

SBI India: With a gain of 2.75 percent, the shares rose to Rs 528.35.

Divi’s Laboratories: The stock closed the day 2.63 percent higher at Rs 3,784.00.

Larsen & Toubro: The stock gained to Rs 1,795.40, increasing 2.52 percent.

TCS: The company’s value jumped 2.31 percent to end the session at Rs 3,188.00 per equity.

Top 5 NSE Losers:

Bharti Airtel: With a loss of 1.33 percent, the shares tanked to Rs 675.00.

Bajaj Auto: The shares settled 1.09 percent lower at Rs 3,882.65.

HDFC Life: The value of the company slipped to Rs 520.80 per equity, declining 0.33 percent.

Kotak Bank: The shares slid to Rs 1,756.00, down by 0.32 percent.