Market Roundup: Sensex rises 436 points, Nifty ends at 16,628; check top winners and losers here

On 2 June, domestic market indices broke their two-day long losing streak on end higher on F&O expiry. BSE Sensex jumped 436 points to 55,818.11, while NSE Nifty 50 climbed 0.64 percent to 16,628.00.

BSE Midcap ended flat with negative bias while BSE Smallcap made minor gains. Oil and gas was the biggest gainer, rising 2.28 percent. IT, media, metal and PSU bank rose between 1 and 2 percent. Auto was the biggest drag.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex ended the session at 55,818.11, up by 0.79 percent or 436.94 points. Reliance, Bajaj Financial Services, Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies and Tat Consultancy Services (TCS) were the biggest gainers. HDFC, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank were the biggest laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

Reliance: The shares surged 3.51 percent to Rs 2,724.50.

Bajaj Financial Services: The stock gained to Rs 12,961.40, up by 2.88 percent.

Sun Pharma: The value of the company jumped 2.35 percent, rising to 859.55 per equity.

HCL Technologies: The shares ended 2.08 percent higher at Rs 1,039.65.

TCS: The shares reached Rs 3,422.95, increasing by 1.98 percent.

Top BSE losers:

HDFC: The stock slid 1.69 percent to Rs 2,289.60.

Power Grid: The value of the company declined 1.51 percent, falling to Rs 225.60 per equity.

Hindustan Unilever: The shares settled 1.03 percent lower at Rs 2,284.95.

HDFC Bank: The stock dipped to Rs 1,385.10, falling 0.80 percent.

Kotak Bank: The shares fell to Rs 1,857.95, down by 0.49 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.64 percent or 102.25 points to 16,628.00. Bank Nifty dipped 7.15 points to 35,613.65.

Top NSE gainers:

Reliance: The shares zoomed 3.60 percent to Rs 2,728.30.

Bajaj Financial Services: The value of the company jumped 3.40 percent, rising to Rs 13,025.00 per equity.

Sun Pharma: The stock gained to Rs 861.60, up by 2.66 percent.

TCS: The shares ended 2.08 percent higher at Rs 3,425.00.

HCL Technologies: The shares reached Rs 1,039.00, increasing by 2.07 percent.

Top NSE losers:

Apollo Hospitals: The stock plummeted to Rs 3,648.00, down by 4.98 percent.

Hero Moto Corp: The shares plunged 3.45 percent to Rs 2,662.55.

Eicher Motors: The value of the company slid 1.68 percent, falling to Rs 2,725.00 per equity.

HDFC: The shares settled at Rs 2,293.00, down by 1.58 percent.

Power Grid: The value of the company dipped 1.22 percent, falling to Rs 226.40 per equity.

