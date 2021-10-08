Market roundup: Sensex rises 381 points, Nifty at record close post RBI policy announcements; today's top gainers and losers

NSE Nifty 50 posted a gain of 104.85 points or 0.59 percent to end at 17,895.20. Talking about sectors, Nifty IT and PSU Bank index soared by two and 1.65 percent respectively

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Friday, 8 October, ended the day in the green. Sensex increased by 381.23 points to end at 60,059.06 while Nifty ended at 17,895.20 after gaining 104.85 points.

Talking about sectors, IT witnessed a hike of nearly two percent while buying was also seen in the metal, auto, and energy indices. On the other hand, the realty index saw a dip of three percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex increased by 0.64 percent or 381.23 points, to settle at 60,059.06. The top gainers were Reliance, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, and TCS. The biggest losers were Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Kotak Bank, Maruti, and Dr Reddy.

Top BSE gainers:

Reliance: Surging up by 3.84 percent, the shares of the bank ended at Rs 2,670.85

Infosys: The company registered a rise of 1.91 percent, ending the day at Rs 1,723.55

Tech Mahindra: With a gain of 1.61 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 1,440.00

HCL Tech: With a rise of 1.21 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,322.05 at the end of the day

TCS: The company registered a gain of 1.10 percent, ending at Rs 3,935.30

Top BSE losers:

Hindustan Unilever: With a loss of 1.16 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,640.30

NTPC: The company declined by 1.16 percent, settling at Rs 141.10

Kotak Bank: Declining by 0.88 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 1,935.70

Maruti: With a loss of 0.88 percent, the shares ended at Rs 7,425.75

Dr Reddy: The shares fell by 0.86 percent, settling at Rs 4,850.05

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 posted a gain of 104.85 points or 0.59 percent to end at 17,895.20. Talking about sectors, Nifty IT and PSU Bank index soared by two and 1.65 percent respectively. While Bank Nifty increased by 0.6 percent and Nifty Auto gained 0.4 percent.

Top NSE gainers:

Reliance: Surging by 3.76 percent, the bank ended the day at Rs 2,669.20

Wipro: With a gain of 2.96 percent, the shares of the bank were valued at Rs 661.95 at the end of the day

Infosys: Rising by 1.94 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,723.85

Tata Motors: With a gain of 1.67 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 382.80

Tech Mahindra: With a gain of 1.61 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,440.00

Top NSE losers:

Coal India: With a loss of 1.57 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 187.70

SBI Life: Declining by 1.51 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,196.65

NTPC: With a loss of 1.30 percent, the shares of the company declined to Rs 140.95

Maruti: The company incurred a loss of 1.11 percent and ended the day at Rs 7,409.30

Shree Cement: The company registered a decline of 1.08 percent to end the day at Rs 27,755.00