Market Roundup: Sensex rises 366 points, Nifty ends at 17,277; check top winners and losers here

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 broke their five-day spiral to end in green on Tuesday, 25 January. Sensex closed 0.64 per cent higher at 57,858.15 while Nifty rose by 0.75 per cent to 17,277.95.

India VIX closed 6.42 per cent lower at 21.36 levels. With the exception of IT, all sectoral indices ended in green. BSE Midcap closed 1.03 per cent higher at 24,245.46. BSE Smallcap gained 0.86 per cent to end at 28,869.33.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex closed the day at 57,858.15, up by 0.64 per cent or 366.64 points. The top gainers were Maruti, Axis Bank, SBI, IndusInd and Bharti Airtel. The top laggards were Wipro, Bajaj Financial Services, Titan, Infosys and Tech Mahindra.

Top BSE gainers:

Maruti: Surging by 6.88 per cent, the shares rose to Rs 8,600.60

Axis Bank: With a rise of 6.76 per cent, the shares closed at Rs 751.95

SBI: Registering a gain of 4.20 per cent, the company was valued at Rs 514.85

IndusInd Bank: With a gain of 3.87 per cent, the shares rose to Rs 882.75

Bharti Airtel: With a rise of 3.23 per cent, the value of the shares rose to Rs 711.90

Top BSE losers:

Wipro: With a fall of 1.75 per cent, the company declined to Rs 562.85

Bajaj Financial Services: Declining by 1.16 per cent, the shares fell to Rs 15,526.35

Titan: With a loss of 0.98 per cent, the company slipped to Rs 2,379.40

Infosys: With a loss of 0.85 per cent, the shares slumped to Rs 1,722.10

Tech Mahindra: Falling by 0.80 per cent, the company settled the day at Rs 1,500.00

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 closed 0.75 per cent higher at 17,277.95, rising by 128.85 points. Bank Nifty closed 2.05 percent or 759.20 points higher at 37,706.75.

Top NSE gainers:

Maruti: Surging by 7.42 per cent, the shares rose to Rs 8,650.10

Axis Bank: With a gain of 6.52 per cent, the company was valued at Rs 750.55

SBI: Rising by 3.89 per cent, the shares gained to Rs 513.35

IndusInd Bank: With a rise of 3.57 per cent, the shares ended the day at Rs 881.60

UPL: Registering a gain of 3.51 per cent, the company closed the day at Rs 789.40

Top NSE losers:

Wipro: With a loss of 1.62 per cent, the company fell to Rs 563.50

Bajaj Financial Services: Falling by 1.42 per cent, the shares declined to Rs 15,484.00

Titan: Declining by 1.18 per cent, the company settled the day at Rs 2,374.80

UltraTech Cement: With a loss of 1.05 per cent, the shares slumped to Rs 7,081.00

Tech Mahindra: Declining by 0.87 per cent, the company fell to Rs 1,500.00

