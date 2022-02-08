Market Roundup: Sensex rises 187 points, Nifty ends at 17,266; check top winners and losers

Top BSE gainers included Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Reliance. Top losers included Tech Mahindra and Kotak Bank

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Tuesday, 8 February ended with marginal profits. Nifty rose by 0.31 percent to end the day at 17,266.75, while Sensex rose 187.39 points to reach 57,808.58.

BSE Midcap closed 0.45 percent lower at 24,331.85 and BSE Smallcap fell by 1.40 percent to 29,068.03. India VIX slumped by 3.68 percent to 19.69 levels.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex ended at 57,808.58 with a gain of 0.33 percent or 187.39 points. Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Reliance and Titan were among the top winners. The top losers were Power Grid, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra and Kotak Bank.

Top BSE gainers:

Tata Steel: With a gain of 3.10 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,219.55

Bajaj Finance: Surging by 1.74 percent, the company's shares rose to Rs 7,051.05

Bajaj Financial Services: With a gain of 1.69 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 15,975.20

Reliance: Rising by 1.64 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 2,355.60

Titan: With a rise of 1.38 per cent, the shares gained to Rs 2,443.60

Top BSE losers:

Power Grid: With a loss of 1.66 percent, the shares fell to Rs 210.10

TCS: A decline of 0.96 percent resulted in the shares settling at Rs 3,742.40

UltraTech Cement: Declining by 0.65 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 7,426.35

Tech Mahindra: With a loss of 0.62 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 1,432.75

Kotak Bank: Declining by 0.60 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,818.10

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 0.31 percent or 53.15 points to 17,266.75. Bank Nifty rose 0.09 percent to close at 38,028.45.

Top NSE gainers:

Tata Steel: The shares jumped to Rs 1,219.50, surging by 3.09 percent

Cipla: With a gain of 1.81 percent, the company rose to Rs 950.20

Reliance: Rising by 1.74 percent, the shares closed the day at Rs 2,357.50

Divi's Labs With a gain of 1.73 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 4,274.00

Bajaj Financial Services: The company ended the day at Rs 15,978.00 after rising by 1.70 percent

Top NSE losers:

ONGC: With a loss of 2.82 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 167.25

Power Grid: The shares declined to Rs 209.90 after witnessing a fall of 1.76 percent

SBI Life: After declining by 1.32 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 1,128.85

Tata Consumer Products Limited: Declining by 1.16 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 696.65

Indian Oil Corporation: With a dip of 1.10 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 121.55

