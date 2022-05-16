Market Roundup: Sensex rises 180 points, Nifty ends at 15,842; check top winners and losers
Domestic markets rebounded after a six-day losing streak. Auto, realty and PSU Bank were some of the biggest gainers. IT and pharma were some of the sectors which experienced minor losses
Domestic headline indices ended their six-day losing streak to begin the new week in green on Monday, 16 May.
While BSE Sensex jumped 180 points to 52,973.84, NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.38 percent higher at 15,842.30. Broader markets moved in tandem with benchmark indices today.
BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose over 1 percent. India VIX rose 4.43 percent to 24.53 levels. Auto, realty and PSU bank rose over 2 percent. Consumer durables, IT, healthcare index, pharma and FMCG experienced minor losses.
Bombay Stock Exchange:
BSE Sensex rose 0.34 percent to 52,973.84, up by 180.33 points. The top gainers were NTPC, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Maruti and HDFC. UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, ITC, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the biggest laggards.
Top BSE gainers:
NTPC: The stock surged 3.05 percent to Rs 148.45.
Bajaj Finance: The shares jumped to Rs 5,646.05, up by 2.37 percent.
SBI: The value of the company rose 2.27 percent, with the stock price ending at Rs 455.15.
Maruti: The shares closed the day at Rs 7,253.90, up by 2.14 percent.
HDFC: The value of the stock price rose 1.96 percent to Rs 2,174.45.
Top BSE losers:
Ultratech Cement: The shares plummeted to Rs 6,013.05, down by 3.01 percent.
Asian Paints: The value of the company declined 2.15 percent, with the stock price settling at Rs 2999.45.
ITC: The stock dipped to Rs 254.05, down by 1.78 percent.
Tech Mahindra: The shares fell 1.22 percent to Rs 1,187.60.
TCS: With a loss of 1.08 percent, the stock slid to Rs 3,376.65.
National Stock Exchange (NSE):
NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.38 percent or 60.15 points to 15,842.30. Bank Nifty jumped to 33,597.60, up by 1.44 percent.
Top NSE gainers:
Eicher Motors: The stock zoomed 7.95 percent to Rs 2,626.00.
Apollo Hospitals: The shares surged to Rs 3,697.00, up by 4.21 percent.
UPL: The shares jumped to Rs 803.60, increasing 2.82 percent.
NPTC: The value of the company rose 2.81 percent, with the stock price reaching Rs 148.20.
SBI: The stock inched 2.55 percent up to Rs 456.00.
Top NSE losers:
UltraTech Cement: The stock plunged 3.01 percent lower to Rs 6,010.00.
Shree Cement: The shares plummeted 2.48 percent to Rs 22,005.00.
Asian Paints: The value of the company fell 1.74 percent, with the stock price dipping to Rs 3,010.60.
ITC: The stock declined 1.64 percent to Rs 254.35.
Divi’s Labs: The shares settled 1.57 percent lower at Rs 4,214.00.
