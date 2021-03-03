Market roundup: Sensex reclaims 51,000 mark, Nifty above 15,000 level; banks, metals lead charge

The top 5 gainers at the Bombay Stock Exchange were Bajaj Finsv, Reliance, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and HDFC, while the top losers were Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti, and Bajaj-Auto

Today (Wednesday, 3 March) saw the benchmark indices close two percent higher as the BSE Sensex reclaimed the 51,000 mark.

The NSE Nifty, meanwhile, ended above the 15,000 level.

The indices were led by gains in the banking stocks. This was the third consecutive session when the indices closed in the green.

The BSE Sensex closed at 51,444.65, increasing by 1,147.76 points or 2.28 percent.

Similarly, the Nifty ended higher at 15,245.60, a rise of 326.50 points or 2.19 percent.

In terms of sectors, the Nifty Auto index fell over 0.66 percent or 70.95 points to close at 10,673.10.

On the contrary, the Nifty IT index went up by 1.86 percent to close at 25,772.65. Nifty FMCG, too, gained 0.61 percent to end at 33,454.40 and Nifty Pharma added over 1 percent to close at 12,379.60.

The top 5 gainers at the Bombay Stock Exchange were Bajaj Finsv, Reliance, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and HDFC, while the top losers were Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti, and Bajaj-Auto.

On the National Stock Exchange, the top gainers were Tata Steel, Bajaj FinSV, Reliance, Bajaj Finance and UPL. While top losers include Hero Motocop, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra and Mahindra and BPCL.

Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on 3 March:

Bajaj Finserv: The stock closed at Rs 10,386, up 5.18 percent.

Reliance Industries: The stock rose by 4.52 percent to close at Rs 2,201.35 after it received the biggest bid as it acquired 488.35 MHz of spectrum for Rs 57,122.65.

Bajaj Finance: The stock gained over 4.47 percent to close at Rs 5,544.95.

ICICI Bank: The stock ended at Rs 631.85, a rise of over 3.50 percent.

HDFC: The share price rose 3.43 percent and ended at Rs 2,652.80.

Axis Bank: The stock was up 3.04 percent and ended at Rs 753.65.

Infosys: The stock ended at Rs 1,343.60, adding over 3.03 percent.

Kotak Bank: The share rose 2.97 percent and closed at Rs 1898.70.

State Bank of India: The stock rose 2.82 percent to end at Rs 405.05.

IndusInd Bank: The stock ended at Rs 1,100.05, jumping 2.53 percent.