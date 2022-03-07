Market Roundup: Sensex plunges over 1,600 points, Nifty falls to 15,863; check top winners and losers here

Weak global cues, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and crude prices surging to over $130 per barrel led to both indices ending lower for the fourth consecutive session

Domestic benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex crashed after sharp losses on Monday, 7 March. Both Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 2 percent to settle at 52,842.75 and 15,863.15, respectively.

Both Midcap and Smallcap indices tanked over 2 percent. India VIX gained 4.90 percent to end at 29.33 levels. With the exception of metal, all sectors ended in red.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex plunged 2.74 percent or 1,491.06 points to settle at 52,842.75. The top gainers were Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel and Infosys. The top losers were IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Financial Services.

Top BSE gainers:

Bharti Airtel: The shares rose 3.46 percent to Rs 675.60 at the end of the day

HCL Technologies: The value of the company gained to Rs 1,153.70, marking a rise of 1.38 percent

Tata Steel: The shares closed the day 1.12 percent higher at Rs 1,291.75

Infosys: The shares increased 0.93 percent in value to end at Rs 1,739.55

Top BSE losers:

IndusInd Bank: The shares tanked 7.63 percent to settle at Rs 834.10

Axis Bank: The value of the company plunged 6.70 percent to Rs 667.25

Maruti Suzuki: The shares tumbled 6.56 percent to Rs 6,769.00

Bajaj Finance: The company settled the day at Rs 6,122.55, marking a loss of 6.37 percent

Bajaj Financial Services: The shares slumped 6.27 percent to Rs 14,368.20

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 tumbled 2.35 percent to settle 382.20 points lower at 15,863.15. Bank Nifty crashed 4.47 percent to 32,871.25.

Top NSE gainers:

ONGC: The value of the company zoomed 13.16 percent to Rs 187.00

Hindalco: The shares surged 6.31 percent to Rs 620.65

Coal India: The shares gained 4.20 percent to end the day at Rs 188.60

Bharti Airtel: The value of the company rose 3.59 percent to Rs 677.20

UPL: The shares closed the day 2.33 percent higher at Rs 730.35

Top NSE losers:

IndusInd Bank: The value of the company crashed 8.14 percent to settle at Rs 828.50

Maruti: The shares plunged 6.50 percent to Rs 6,775.95

Axis Bank: The shares tanked 6.43 percent to Rs 669.00

Britannia: The company slumped 6.30 percent to Rs 3,159.00

Bajaj Financial Services: The shares settled the day at Rs 14,390.00, falling by 6.15 percent

