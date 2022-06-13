Market Roundup: Sensex plunges over 1,400 points, Nifty ends over 2.5% lower; all sectors in red

BSE Midcap plunged over 2.7 percent, while BSE Smallcap crashed over 3 percent. India VIX surged 14.21 percent to 22.37 levels. IT was the worst performing sector

Domestic market benchmarks began the new week with considerable losses on 13 June. While NSE Nifty 500 plunged to below 15,800 levels, BSE Sensex crashed over 1,400 points to 52,846.70.

The Monday mayhem at the markets was caused by volatile crude oil prices, falling price of the rupee against the US dollar, FII outflows and more. Investors are cautious ahead of the probability of rate hikes by central banks around the world.

Spiralling inflation in the US, and in India, has also caused worries. US inflation hit 40-year high of 8.6 percent, raising worries of another rate hike after the Federal Reserve meeting this week. Rising COVID-19 cases and the release of India’s inflation data later today are also being watched by traders.

All sectors bled today, with IT being the worst performer. BSE Midcap plunged over 2.7 percent, while BSE Smallcap crashed over 3 percent. India VIX surged 14.21 percent to 22.37 levels.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex plunged 2.68 percent or 1,456.74 points to 52,846.70. Nestle India was the only gainer. Bajaj Financial Services, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were the biggest laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

Nestle India: The shares jumped up to Rs 16,857.25, up by 0.46 percent.

Top BSE losers:

Bajaj Financial Services: The stock plummeted 7.02 percent to Rs 11,390.90.

Bajaj Finance: The value of the company tanked 5.44 percent to Rs 5,359.55 per equity.

IndusInd Bank: The shares settled at Rs 864.20, down by 5.27 percent.

Tech Mahindra: The stock plunged 4.84 percent to Rs 1,056.55.

ICICI Bank: The shares slid to Rs 688.00, falling 4.46 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 crashed to 15,774.40, falling 2.64 percent or 427.40 points. Bank Nifty plummeted 3.13 percent to 33,045.85.

Top NSE gainers:

Nestle India: The shares jumped to Rs 16,856.50, up by 0.49 percent.

Bajaj Auto: The value of the company gained 0.08 percent to Rs 3,884.00 per equity.

Top NSE losers:

Bajaj Financial Services: The shares crashed 6.74 percent to Rs 11,428.00.

Bajaj Finance: The stock slid to Rs 5,372.00, down by 5.21 percent.

Tata Motors: The shares plummeted 5.03 percent to Rs 406.50.

IndusInd Bank: The value of the company tanked 4.98 percent to Rs 867.70 per equity.

Hindalco: The stock settled at Rs 367.00, falling 4.86 percent.