Market Roundup: Sensex plunges 1687 points, Nifty ends at 17,026; check top winners and losers here

In terms of sectoral indices, auto, media and metal incurred losses of over 3 percent, while pharma rose by 1.70 percent. India VIX rose by 24.84 percent to jump to 20.80 levels. BSE Midcap fell by 3.23 percent to 24,846.51 while BSE Smallcap declined by 2.61 percent to 24,846.51

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 has witnessed a steep fall of nearly 3 percent on Friday, 26 November and ended in red at the closing bell. The market tumbled tracking the weakness in global markets after a new and possibly vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variant was identified in South Africa.

While Sensex plunged by 1687.94 points to 57,107.15, Nifty fell by 509.80 points to settle at 17,026.45.

In terms of sectoral indices, auto, media and metal incurred losses of over 3 percent, while pharma rose by 1.70 percent. India VIX rose by 24.84 percent to jump to 20.80 levels. BSE Midcap fell by 3.23 percent to 24,846.51 while BSE Smallcap declined by 2.61 percent to 24,846.51.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell by 2.87 percent or 1,687.94 points to 57,107.15. The top winners were Dr Reddy’s, Nestle India, Asian Paints and Tata Consultancy Services. The top losers were IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Tata Steel, NTPC and Bajaj Finance.

Top BSE gainers:

Dr Reddy’s: Surging up by 3.32 percent, the shares rose to Rs 4,744.90

Nestle India: Registering a gain of 0.11 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 19,210.35

Asian Paints: With a gain of 0.01 percent, the shares ended at Rs 3,143.90

Tata Consultancy Services: With a gain of 0.0 percent, but no loss, the shares were valued at Rs 3,445.65.

Top BSE losers:

IndusInd Bank: With a loss of 6.01 percent, the shares settled at Rs 901.45

Maruti: Declining by 5.27 percent, the shares settled at Rs 7,170.90

Tata Steel: Falling by 5.23 percent, the company was valued at Rs 1,112.25

NTPC: With a loss 4.84 percent, the shares declined to Rs 128.65

Bajaj Finance: Declining by 4.60 percent, the company fell to Rs 6,803.75

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 dropped by 2.91 per cent or 509.80 points to settle at 17,026.45. Bank Nifty incurred a loss of 3.58 percent or 1,339.25 points to fall to 36,025.50.

Top NSE gainers:

CIPLA: Surging up by 7.23 percent, the shares rose to Rs 965.00

Dr Reddy’s: With a rise of 3.45 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 4,750.00

Divi’s Lab: Surging by 2.92 percent, the company was valued at Rs 4,940.00

Nestle India: Rising by 0.38 percent, the shares ended at Rs 19,250.00

Top NSE losers:

JSW Steel: Falling by 7.48 percent, the company was valued at Rs 630.00

Tata Motors: With a loss of 6.77 percent, the shares declined to Rs 459.40

Hindal Co: Falling by 6.57 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 417.70

Adani Ports: With a loss of 6.22 percent, the declined to Rs 715.00

IndusInd Bank: With a loss of 6.19 percent, the shares settled at Rs 899.95