Market Roundup: Sensex plummets over 1,400 points, Nifty slides to 15,809; all sectors end in red

Wipro emerged as the biggest laggard in the Sensex pack with a fall of 6.21 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank

Global inflationary concerns loomed large over domestic investors as Indian benchmark indices tanked sharply today, 19 May. While BSE Sensex plummeted over 1,400 points, NSE Nifty 50 settled over 2.6 per cent lower.

Domestic markets fell in line with the trend in Asia and Europe, where shares declined after a broad retreat on Wall Street triggered due to concerns over impact of persistent high inflation. Crude oil prices surged while persistent foreign fund outflows also spooked D-Street.

As per an Economic Times report, investors lost over Rs 6 lakh crore today. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices slid over 2.6 per cent. India VIX surged 10.14 per cent to 24.56 levels. All sectors ended in red.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex plunged to 52,792.23, down by 2.61 per cent or 1,416.30 points. The only gainers were ITC, Dr Reddy’s and Power Grid. Wipro, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tech Mahindra were the biggest losers.

Top BSE gainers:

ITC: The shares zoomed 3.43 per cent to Rs 275.65.

Dr Reddy’s: The value of the company jumped 0.82 per cent, with the stock price reaching Rs 3,940.00.

Power Grid: The shares reached Rs 228.50, up by 0.29 per cent.

Top BSE losers:

Wipro: The stock plummeted to Rs 451.35, down by 6.21 per cent.

HCL Technologies: The shares plunged 6.01 per cent to Rs 1,009.45.

Infosys: The value of the company settled 5.46 per cent lower at Rs 1,427.20.

TCS: The shares slid to Rs 3,270.70, down by 5.17 per cent.

Tech Mahindra: The stock tanked 5.07 per cent to Rs 1,113.00.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 slid 430.90 points or 2.65 per cent to 15,809.40. Bank Nifty plunged 2.48 per cent to 33,315.65.

Top NSE losers:

ITC: The shares jumped 3.35 per cent to Rs 275.75.

Dr Reddy’s: The value of the company rose 0.93 per cent, with the stock price gaining to Rs 3,942.25.

Power Grid: The stock reached Rs 228.75, up by 0.37 per cent.

Top NSE losers:

HCL Technologies: The shares tumbled to Rs 1,011.40, down by 5.80 per cent.

Wipro: The stock price plunged 5.78 per cent lower to Rs 453.45.

Infosys: The shares tanked to Rs 1,431.00, falling 5.18 per cent.

TCS: The value of the company slid 5.13 per cent, with the stock price settling at Rs 3,271.90.

Tech Mahindra: The stock declined 5.04 per cent to Rs 1,113.00

