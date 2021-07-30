Market Roundup: Sensex, Nifty succumb to fag-end sell-off; today’s top gainers and losers

Both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 closed modestly lower on Friday after investors offloaded banking, finance and metal stocks in the last hour of trade amid sluggish global cues

After making a swift rebound on Thursday, both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended the week in the red on Friday after investors offloaded banking, finance and metal stocks in the last hour of trade amid sluggish global cues.

At the closing bell, BSE Sensex decreased by 66.23 points and was at 52,586.84. On the other hand, Nifty ended at 15,763.05 after going down by 15.40 points.

Among the sectoral indices, the Bank Nifty witnessed a dip of 0.31 percent and closed at 34,584 points. On the other hand, the BSE midcap and smallcap increased by 0.5 percent each.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The BSE Sensex closed at 52,586.84 on Friday with a loss of 66.23 points or 0.13 percent. The top gainers were Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Powergrid, Bajaj Auto, and HCL Tech. The top laggards were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Tata Steel, and Titan.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Sun Pharma: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 10.06 percent and closed at Rs 774.00.

Tech Mahindra: The shares of the company rose 7.24 percent to close at Rs 1,209.45.

Powergrid: It witnessed a jump of 2.18 percent to settle the day at Rs 171.05.

Bajaj Auto: A 2.18 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 3,845.00.

HCL Tech: It jumped 1.77 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,025.45.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Bajaj Finance: Shares of the company fell by 2.59 percent to close at Rs 6,228.90.

Bajaj Finserv: A 2.53 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 14,221.30.

SBI: The shares ended at Rs 431.70 down by 2.28 percent.

Tata Steel: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,433.75 after witnessing a fall of 1.73 percent.

Titan: A decline of 1.47 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,714.50.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,763.05 on Friday after losing 15.40 points or 0.098 percent. Among the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty, Metal, Financial Services, PSU Bank and Private Bank closed in the red while others ended in the green with gains.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Sun Pharma: A 10.04 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 773.55.

Tech Mahindra: The shares of the company surged 7.08 percent to end at Rs 1,207.70.

Cipla: It closed at Rs 920.55 with a jump of 4.24 percent.

Adani Ports: The company gained 2.33 percent to settle the day at Rs 675.00.

Shree Cement: A jump of 2.21 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 28,250.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Bajaj Finance: Shares of the company fell by 2.63 percent to close at Rs 6,231.95.

Bajaj Finserv: The shares ended at Rs 14,240.00, down by 2.46 percent.

Hindal Co: A decline of 2.25 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 447.80.

SBI: A 2.12 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 432.20.

UPL: The company ended the day lower at Rs 805.00 after witnessing a fall of 1.79 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with significant losses. Equities in Europe were also trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

The rupee fell 13 paise to close at 74.42 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.21 per cent to USD 75.89 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth Rs 866.26 crore on Thursday, as per provisional exchange data. .