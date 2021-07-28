Market Roundup: Sensex, Nifty skid for third day as bank stocks tumble; today's top gainers and losers

After plummeting over 700 points in intra-day trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex clawed back some lost ground to end 135.05 points lower at 52,443.71, while the NSE Nifty slipped 37.05 points to close at 15,709.40

Equity benchmarks nursed losses for the third session on the trot on Wednesday, weighed by banking, energy and auto stocks amid a lacklustre trend overseas. Global markets stayed on the backfoot while investors also remained on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.

Amid a continuing sell-off in Chinese shares, the Indian equity benhmarks nursed losses for the third session on Wednesday.

After plummeting over 700 points in intra-day trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex clawed back some lost ground to end 135.05 points or 0.26 per cent lower at 52,443.71. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 37.05 points or 0.24 percent to close at 15,709.40.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The BSE Sensex opened at 52,673.69, increasing by 94.93 points or 0.18 percent. BSE Sensex closed at 52,443.71 with a loss of 135.05 points or 0.26 percent.

Kotak Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.64 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy's, M&M, PowerGrid, NTPC, HDFC Bank and Nestle India. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel topped the gainers' chart with a jump of 5.08 per cent after the telecom player hiked its prepaid tariffs, just a week after upgrading its postpaid plans. Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the other winners, climbing up to 2.60 per cent.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Bharti Airtel: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 5.08 percent and closed at Rs 567.90.

Tata Steel: The shares of the company rose 2.60 percent to close at Rs 1365.15.

IndusInd Bank: It witnessed a jump of 1.71 percent to settle the day at Rs 992.30.

Bajaj Finserv: 1.34 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 13985.70.

ICICI Bank: It jumped 1.13 percent to settle the day at Rs 685.30.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Kotak Bank: Shares of the company fell by 2.64 percent to close at Rs 1653.20.

Dr Reddy: The shares ended at Rs 4730.20 down by 2.36 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: 2.27 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 728.45.

PowerGrid: A decline of 1.74 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 228.05.

NTPC: The company ended the day lower at Rs 116.70 after witnessing a fall of 1.73 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty50 opened marginally higher at 15,761.55 gaining 15.10 points or 0.10 percent. The broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices were trading lower.

However, at the closing bell, the Nifty50 was at 15,709.40, decreasing by 37.05 points or 0.24 percent.

At the NSE, only Nifty Metal and Nifty IT were trading in green while all the other sectoral indices were trading in red on 28 July. Nifty Metal was up by 1.22 percent while Nifty IT 0.21 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Bharti Airtel: A 5.04 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 567.80.

Tata Steel: The shares of the company surged 2.81 percent to end at Rs 1,368.05.

SBI Life: It closed at Rs 1,129 with a jump of 2.16 percent.

Divis Lab: The company gained 2.05 percent to settle the day at Rs 4,889.80.

IndusInd Bank: A jump of 1.76 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 993.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Kotak Bank: Shares of the company fell by 2.59 percent to close at Rs 1,654.

Dr Reddy: The shares ended at Rs 4,720, down by 2.55 percent.

Tata Motors: A decline of 2.20 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 285.

Mahindra & Mahindra: 2.09 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 729.95.

Cipla: The company ended the day lower at Rs 894 after witnessing a fall of 2.09 percent.