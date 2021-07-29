Market Roundup: Sensex, Nifty make swift recovery after three-day slide; today's top gainers and losers

At the clsoing bell, the BSE Sensex was up 209.36 points or 0.40 percent at 52,653.07 while the NSE Nifty50 gained 69.05 points or 0.44 percent to close at 15,778.45

Asian markets gained on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate near zero. The Indian domestic indices opened higher following the decision. The BSE Sensex gained 249.82 points or 0.48 percent opening at 52,693.53, whereas the NSE Nifty50 opened 53.30 points or 0.34 percent higher at 15,762.70.

However, at the clsoing bell, the BSE Sensex was up 209.36 points or 0.40 percent at 52,653.07. The NSE Nifty50, however, closed slightly higher than the morning, gaining 69.05 points or 0.44 percent to close at 15,778.45.

Speaking about the market trends today, Ashis Biswas, head of technical research at CapitalVia Global Research told Moneycontrol that after falling on Wednesday, the market was able to make a swift recovery today. He said that in the short-term perspective, 15,800 is going to be an important support level.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The BSE Sensex closed at 52,653.07 points or percent with a gain of 209.36 points or 0.40 percent. The top gainers were Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, HCL Technologies and Sunpharma. The top laggards were Maruti, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto, ITC and Dr Reddy.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Tata Steel: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 6.87 percent and closed at Rs 1,459.

Bajaj Finserv: The shares of the company rose 4.48 percent to close at Rs 14,590.45.

SBI: It witnessed a jump of 3.83 percent to settle the day at Rs 441.75.

HCL Technologies: A 2.54 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 1,007.60.

Sunpharma: It jumped 2.28 percent to settle the day at Rs 703.25.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Maruti: Shares of the company fell by 2.21 percent to close at Rs 6,991.90

PowerGrid: The shares ended at Rs 167.40 down by 2.13 percent.

Bajaj Auto: A 1.51 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 3,762.80.

ITC: A decline of 1.51 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 206.

Dr Reddy: The company ended the day lower at Rs 4,671.05 after witnessing a fall of 1.25 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty50 closed at 15,778.45 on Thursday after increasing by 69.05 points or 0.44 percent. While the Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Private Bank were trading in red, all the other sectoral indices were trading in green on 29 July.

Nifty Metal was up by 5.02 percent while Nifty PSU Bank increased by 3.25 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Hindal Co: A 10.17 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 458.65.

Tata Steel: The shares of the company surged 6.81 percent to end at Rs 1,458.

SBI Life: It closed at Rs 443.10 with a jump of 4.14 percent.

Bajaj Finserv: The company gained 3.90 percent to settle the day at Rs 14,516.

JSW Steel: A jump of 3.35 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 745.90.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Maruti: Shares of the company fell by 2.32 percent to close at Rs 6,999.

PowerGrid: The shares ended at Rs 167.55, down by 2.07 percent.

Bajaj Auto: A decline of 1.63 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 3,756.25.

ITC: 1.48 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 206.

Coal India: The company ended the day lower at Rs 142.05 after witnessing a fall of 1.39 percent.