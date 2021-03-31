Market Roundup: Sensex, Nifty lose over 1% on last trading day of FY20-21; today's top gainers, losers

The BSE Sensex fell below the 50,000-mark while the broader NSE Nifty settled near 14,700 due to heavy profit-booking in the private banking and IT sector

On the last trading session of the financial year 2020-21, Sensex and Nifty ended in the red. The BSE Sensex fell below the 50,000-mark while the broader NSE Nifty 50 settled near 14,700. The fall is seen on the back of heavy profit-booking in the private banking and IT sector. The other reasons could be concerns related to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the strengthening of the dollar index.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The BSE Sensex lost 627.43 points or 1.25 per cent to close at 49,509.15. The top five gainers of the day included ITC, Bajaj Finsv, Hindustan Unilever, SBI and TCS. The worst performers were HDFC, HDFC Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

ITC: The shares ended at Rs 218.50 with a hike of 1.82 percent.

Bajaj Finsv: The shares of the company gained 1.80 percent to close higher at Rs 9,667.80.

Hindustan Unilever: The company shares witnessed a hike of 1.36 percent to end at Rs 2,430.80.

SBI: 0.90 percent jump was witnessed in the share prices of the bank which settled at Rs 364.35.

TCS: The shares closed at Rs 3,177.60 after seeing a 0.56 percent rise in the share price.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

HDFC: The stock fell 4.06 percent to end at Rs 2,498.95.

HDFC Bank: The shares fell 3.86 percent to give a lower ending at Rs 1,493.55.

Power Grid Corporation of India: Shares of the company fell 2.71 percent to end at Rs 215.65.

Tech Mahindra: The company shares fell 2.50 percent to settle the day at Rs 991.25.

ICICI Bank: A 1.71 percent fall was witnessed in the share price of the bank which closed at Rs 581.25.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty 50 closed the day lower at 14,690.70, down 154.40 points or 1.04 percent. Coming to the sectors, the Nifty IT index lost 266.10 points or 1.02 percent to close at 25,855.00. It was followed by Nifty Auto which fell 2,55 points or 0.026 percent to end at 9,862.45.

On the contrary, Nifty FMCG gave a positive ending at 34,931.70, gaining 352.85 points or 1.02 percent followed by Nifty Pharma which closed 66.00 points or 0.54 percent higher to end the day at 12,272.60.

Top gainers at Nifty 50

Tata Steel: The share price of the company surged 2.30 percent to close at Rs 818.40.

Grasim: It witnessed a hike of 2.27 percent to close at Rs 1,454.90.

UPL: A 1.91 percent gain was witnessed by the company to close the day at Rs 639.95.

Bajaj Finsv: The shares of the company closed at Rs 9,677.85 with a gain of 1.85 percent.

ITC: A 1.51 percent jump was witnessed in the share prices of the company which closed at Rs 217.80.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

HDFC: The shares of the company declined by 3.90 percent to settle lower at Rs 2,504.05.

HDFC Bank: 3.82 percent fall was observed in the share prices of the bank which closed at Rs 1,494.40.

Powergrid: The shares dragged by 2.60 percent to end at Rs 215.60.

Tech Mahindra: The shares of the company closed at Rs 994.60 witnessing a decline of 2.19 percent.

Coal India: The company shares fell 2.14 percent to settle at Rs 130.10.