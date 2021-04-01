Market Roundup: Sensex, Nifty gain over 1% on first day of FY22; today's top gainers and losers

The top BSE Sensex gainers included IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank while Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, HDFC Bank, and TCS were the worst performers

On Thursday, 1 April, the first day of the new financial year 2021-22 (FY22) both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty gave a positive ending by gaining over 1 percent. The BSE Sensex reclaimed the 50,000 mark while NSE Nifty settled above 14,850. The gains were led by metals, public sector banks, and auto stocks.

BSE

The BSE Sensex jumped 520.68 points or 1.05 percent to close at 50,029.83. The top five gainers of the day included IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank. Whereas, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, HDFC Bank, and TCS were the worst performers.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

IndusInd Bank: The shares of the bank ended at Rs 993.35 with a hike of 4.12 percent.

Kotak Bank: The shares gained 2.88 percent to close higher at Rs 1,804.45.

UltraTech Cement: The shares witnessed a hike of 2.39 percent to end at Rs 6,898.45.

Bajaj Finance: A 2.35 percent jump was witnessed in the share prices of the company which settled at Rs 5,270.00.

Axis Bank: A 2.30 percent rise was noticed in the share price of the bank which closed at Rs 713.55.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Hindustan Unilever: A 1.29 percent fall was witnessed in the share prices of the company to end at Rs 2,399.45.

HDFC Bank: Shares of the bank plunged 0.47 percent to end at Rs 1,486.50.

Nestle India: The company shares fell 0.40 percent to give a lower ending at Rs 17,102.15.

TCS: The shares of TCS fell 0.37 percent to settle the day at Rs 3,165.90.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty closed the day higher at 14,867.35, up 176.65 points or 1.20 percent. Coming to the sectors, the Nifty IT index gained 125.40 points or 0.49 percent to close at 25,980.40. It was followed by Nifty Auto which surged 160.15 points or 1.62 percent to end at 10,022.60 and Nifty Pharma which jumped 104.50 points or 0.85 percent to end at 12,377.10.

On the contrary, Nifty FMCG gave a negative ending at 34,874.55, losing 57.15 points or 0.16 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

JSW Steel: The share price surged 7.91 percent to close at Rs 505.50.

Hindalco: It witnessed a hike of 6.56 percent to close at Rs 348.30.

Tata Steel: 5.80 percent gain was witnessed by the company to close the day at Rs 858.90.

Adani Ports: The shares closed at Rs 733.55 with a gain of 4.43 percent.

IndusInd Bank: A 4.35 percent jump was witnessed in the share prices of the bank which closed at Rs 996.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Hindustan Unilever: The shares of the company declined by 1.34 percent to settle lower at Rs 2,399.00.

Nestle India: 0.67 percent fall was observed in the share prices of the company which closed at Rs 17,051.00.

HDFC Life: The shares of HDFC Life dragged by 0.55 percent to end at Rs 692.40.

Divis Lab: The company shares closed at Rs 3,610.00 witnessing a decline of 0.35 percent.

TCS: The shares fell 0.34 percent to settle at Rs 3,167.00