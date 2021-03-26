Market roundup: Sensex, Nifty end two-day losing streak, rise over 1 percent; today's top gainers and losers

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 568.38 points or 1.17 percent to close at 49,008.50 while the broader Nifty 50 closed the day higher at 14,507.30, up 182.40 points or 1.27 percent

Both the NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex gained over one percent on Friday, breaking the two-day losing streak. The BSE Sensex closed above the 49,000-mark while the NSE Nifty settled above 14,500.

Bombay Stock Exchange

The BSE Sensex surged 568.38 points or 1.17 percent to close at 49,008.50. The top five gainers included Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Auto. While there were only four worst performers including PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, ITC and Maruti Suzuki.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Bajaj Finserv: The shares of the company gained 4.38 percent to close at Rs 9,456.65.

Asian Paints: The company shares ended at Rs 2,504.55 with a hike of 4.28 percent.

Titan: The share witnessed a hike of 4.06 percent to end at Rs 1,509.45.

Hindustan Unilever: The share rose by 3.45 percent to close at Rs 2,315.00.

Bajaj Auto: The shares of the company gained 2.82 percent to close at Rs 3,600.75.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

PowerGrid: Shares fell 0.97 percent to give a lower ending at Rs 214.60.

IndusInd Bank: A fall of 0.58 percent was witnessed in the share prices of the bank to end at Rs 952.70.

ITC: Shares of the company plunged 0.17 percent to end at Rs 210.90.

Maruti Suzuki: The shares closed at Rs 6,785.25 witnessing a decline of 0.01 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

In the NSE, the Nifty 50 closed the day higher at 14,507.30, up 182.40 points or 1.27 percent. All the Nifty sectoral indices too gave a positive ending on Friday. March 26.

Nifty FMCG closed at 33,818.45 up by 605.30 points or 1.82 percent followed by the Nifty IT index which gained 148.00 points or 0.59 percent to close at 25,385.10, Nifty Auto jumped 120.15 points or 1.24 percent to settle the day at 9,771.50 and Nifty Pharma which gained 0.56 percent or 66.40 points to end at 11,883.20.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Steel: The share price of the company surged 5.89 percent to close at Rs 765.75.

Bajaj Finserv: It witnessed a hike of 4.45 percent to close at Rs 9,460.20.

Titan: 3.99 percent gain was witnessed by the company to close the day at Rs 1,508.70.

Tata Motors: The shares of the company closed at Rs 296.90 with a gain of 3.97 percent.

Asian Paints: 3.96 percent jump was witnessed in the share prices of the company which closed at Rs 2,497.40.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

PowerGrid: The shares of the company declined by 1.39 percent to settle lower at Rs 213.40.

UPL: 1.28 percent fall was observed in the share prices which closed at Rs 588.00.

Eicher Motors: The shares dragged by 0.84 percent to end at Rs 2,558.90.

ITC: The company shares closed at Rs 210.90 witnessing a decline of 0.33 percent.

IndusInd Bank: The shares of the bank lost 0.19 percent to settle the day at Rs 935.95.