After a positive start, market indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits at higher levels. At the closing bell, the BSE Sensex was at 51,934.88 after losing 2.56 points.

On the other hand, the NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,574.85 after witnessing a drop of 7.95 points. All indices ended in the red except for media, IT, and pharma. While broader markets, smallcap and midcap also ended lower.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The BSE Sensex closed at 51,934.88, and lost 2.56 points. The top gainers were ONGC, Bajaj Finance, SBI, HDFC and Bajaj Auto. The top laggards were ICICI Bank, Ultracemco, Asian Paint, Axis Bank, and ITC.

Top BSE Sensex gainers

ONGC: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.52 percent and closed at Rs 117.65.

Bajaj Finance: The shares of the company rose 2.93 percent to close at Rs 5,786.10.

SBI: It witnessed a jump of 1.97 percent to settle the day at Rs 432.60.

HDFC: 1.01 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 2,579.35.

Bajaj Auto: It jumped 0.97 percent to settle the day at Rs 4,230.05.

Top BSE Sensex Losers

ICICI Bank: Shares of the company fell by 1.80 percent to close at Rs 650.25.

Ultracemco: The shares ended at Rs 6,600.75 down by 1.63 percent.

Asian Paint: A 1.51 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 2,933.15.

Axis Bank: A decline of 0.69 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 745.10.

ITC: The company ended the day lower at Rs 215.20 after witnessing a fall of 0.65 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

At the closing bell, NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 15,574.85 after a decrease of 7.95 points or 0.051 percent. Except for Nifty Media, Nifty IT, and Nifty Pharma, all other sectoral indices ended the day in the red. While Nifty bank fell over half a percent, Nifty Metal came down by 0.78 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty

Adani Sports: A 3.83 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 799.00.

ONGC: The shares of the company surged 3.43 percent to end at Rs 117.55.

Bajaj Finance: It closed at Rs 5,775.00 with a jump of 2.61 percent.

SBI: The company gained 1.93 percent to settle the day at Rs 432.55.

HDFC: A jump of 1.06 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 2,580.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty

JWS Steel: Shares of the company fell by 2.24 percent to close at Rs 695.00.

Tata Steel: The shares ended at Rs 1,100.70 down by 2.22 percent.

ICICI Bank: A decline of 1.82 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 650.70.

Asian Paint: A 1.77 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 2,924.90.

Ultracemco: The company ended the day lower at Rs 6,604.90 after witnessing a fall of 1.54 percent.