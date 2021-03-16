Market roundup: Sensex, Nifty end in red for third day as financials drag; here are top five losers, gainers

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 31.12 points or 0.06 percent lower at 50,363.96 while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 19.05 points or 0.13 percent to close at 14,910.45

Both Sensex and Nifty ended in the red for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, tracking losses in financial stocks despite a firm trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 31.12 points or 0.06 percent lower at 50,363.96. The broader NSE Nifty slipped 19.05 points or 0.13 percent to close at 14,910.45.

The top gainers for the day included Asian Paints, Dr Reddy's Labs, HCL Technologies, HUL and TCS. Cipla, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, BPCL and L&T were among major losers on Tuesday.

Nifty 50

In the broader Nifty, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy's, HUL, HCL Tech, TCS and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers, spurting up to 4.87 percent. Here are the top five gainers and losers in the 50-share index.

Top 5 gainers:

Asian Paints: The shares witnessed a gain of 4.70 percent and closed at Rs 2,468.60.

Top five losers:

CIPLA Limited: The shares fell at 1.57 per cent to end at Rs 792.85.

BSE Sensex

L&T was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 1.56 percent, followed by ICIC Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finserv. BSE bankex, finance, metal, realty and capital goods indices fell up to 1.03 percent, while IT, teck, telecom and FMCG ended on a positive note. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 0.40 percent.

Here are the top five gainers and losers in the BSE Sensex:

Top five gainers:

Asian Paints: The company saw a rise of 4. 87 percent in its shares and ended at Rs 2,470.80.

Tata Consultancy Services: Shares of TCS jumped 1.38 percent to end the day at Rs 3,108.70

Top five losers:

Larsen & Toubro Ltd: The Construction engineering company closed the day at Rs1,461.00 with a fall of 1.56 percent in shares.

Domestic equities gave up initial gains and traded flat towards the final hours of the day despite favourable cues from global equities, said Binod Modi - Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

"Financials once again dragged the markets. Notably, IT stocks were in focus today mainly on expectations of sustained earnings momentum in 4QFY21E and benefits from a possible fall in INR.

"In our view, increasing concerns with regards to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in various parts of the country and resulted restrictions could be a near term risk for domestic markets. Additionally, volatile bond markets and soaring inflation will continue to weigh on investors' sentiments," he added.

World stocks were in the positive terrain ahead of the meeting of the US Federal Reserve and other central banks, with investors wagering on a continuation of dovish policy measures. In the rest of Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended in the green.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with gains in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.61 percent lower at $67.77 per barrel. The rupee pared its initial gains and depreciated 9 paise to settle at 72.55 against the US dollar. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,101.35 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

With inputs from PTI