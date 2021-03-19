Market roundup: Sensex, Nifty end five-day losing streak, surge over 1%; today's top gainers and losers

During the intraday trade, the Sensex just crossed the 50,000-mark but ended the day at 49,216.52 while the NSE closed at 14,744.00

The domestic equity markets broke the five-day losing streak on Friday, with both benchmark indices rising by over 1 percent at the close of the market.

The equity market opened on a negative note on Friday with BSE Sensex opening at 48,881.19 and NSE at 14,471.15. However, it later gained momentum and ended in the green, breaking the losing streak of five previous trading sessions.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The BSE Sensex surged 641.72 points or 1.30 percent to close at 49,858.24.

During the intraday trade, the Sensex just crossed the 50,000-mark to settle the day at 49,216.52.

Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Power Grid, ITC are among the top gainers. While, Tech Mahindra, Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki and Titan were among the top losers.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

NTPC: The shares of the company gained 4.58 percent to close at Rs 108.50.

Hindustan Unilever: The shares closed at Rs 2,313.45 gaining 4.44 percent.

Power Grid: Power Grid shares witnessed a hike of 4.18 percent to end at Rs 230.35.

Reliance Industries: Shares of the company gained 3.60 percent to close at Rs 2,081.90.

ITC: At the end of the day, the shares jumped 2.62 percent.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Larsen and Toubro (L&T): Shares of the company fell 1.20 percent to give a lower ending at Rs 1,411.25.

Tech Mahindra: The stock fell 0.69 percent to close at Rs 989.25.

Bajaj Auto: The shares closed at Rs 3,648.80 witnessing a decline of 0.40 percent.

Titan: 0.29 percent decline was noted in the share prices which closed at Rs 1,463.55.

Maruti Suzuki: The shares of the company ended at Rs 7,111.95, down by 0.03 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty 50 settled the day at 14,744.00 by gaining 186.15 points or 1.28 percent. Similarly, all Nifty sectoral indices also gave a positive closing.

Nifty IT index gained 189.40 points or 0.75 percent to close at 25,562.75 while Nifty Pharma surged 1.33 percent or 152.65 points to end at 11,667.10. Nifty Auto too jumped 42.55 points or 0.42 percent to settle the day at 10,186.50. The Nifty FMCG closed at 34,028.35 up by 805.75 points or 2.43 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:



Hindustan Unilever: The share price of the company surged 4.51 percent to close at Rs 2,315.00.

NTPC: It witnessed a hike of 4.24 percent to close at Rs 108.20.

JSW Steel: 3.96 percent gain was witnessed by the company to close the day at Rs 439.90.

UPL: The shares of the company ended at Rs 625.00, up by 3.94 percent.

Tata Steel: The shares of the company ended at Rs 731.55 witnessing a hike of 3.79 percent.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:



Tech Mahindra: The shares of the company declined by 1.25 percent to settle lower at Rs 983.70.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T): 1.01 percent fall was observed in the share prices which closed at Rs 1,413.65.

Bajaj Auto: The company's shares dragged by 0.51 percent to end at Rs 3,645.80.

Coal India: The shares of the company closed at Rs 136.40 witnessing a decline of 0.47 percent.

Titan: The shares of the company lost 0.35 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,463.00.