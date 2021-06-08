Market Roundup: Sensex, Nifty drop marginally amid mixed global cues; today's top gainers and losers

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Metal, PSU Bank, and Private Bank were trading in the red while the Nifty IT was trading high

Amid mixed global clues, the domestic market indices opened flat on Tuesday. There were gains in the auto, IT, and FMCG sectors, however, losses were seen in financials and heavyweight banks.

At 9.18 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 52,335, up by only 6 points. While Nifty 50 went up by 8 points and was trading at 15,760. At the closing bell, Sensex was down 52.94 points at 52,275.57, while the Nifty 50 closed at 15,740.10, after going down by 11.55 points.

Manish Hathiramani who is a proprietary index trader and technical analyst at Deen Dayal Investments told Financial Express that although markets are facing resistance at higher levels, there is good support at 15,600, and till it holds on a closing basis, the trend will remain bullish.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,275.57, down by 52.94 points or 0.10 percent. The top gainers were Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Infosys, and Titan. The top laggards were SBI, HDFC, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, and PowerGrid.

Top BSE Sensex gainers

Tech Mahindra: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 2.53 percent and closed at Rs 1,058.55.

Bharti Airtel: The shares of the company rose 1.91 percent to close at Rs 546.80.

HCL Tech: It witnessed a jump of 1.83 percent to settle the day at Rs 967.05.

Infosys: A 1.68 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 1,412.95.

Titan: It jumped 1.63 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,712.75.

Top BSE Sensex Losers

SBI: Shares of the company fell by 1.21 percent to close at Rs 427.15.

HDFC: The shares ended at Rs 2,554.30 down by 1.18 percent.

Kotak Bank: A 1.11 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,796.45.

HDFC Bank: A decline of 1.01 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,484.00.

PowerGrid: The company ended the day lower at Rs 234.00 after witnessing a fall of 0.93 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty 50 went down by 0.073 percent, or 11.55 points on Tuesday. The market index closed at 15,740.10.

The sectoral indices that were trading in the red today included Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services 25/50, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, and Private Bank.

On the other hand, Nifty IT was trading high at 1.20 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty

Tata Motors: A 3.18 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 356.50.

Tech Mahindra: The shares of the company surged 2.28 percent to end at Rs 1,058.00.

Bharti Airtel: It closed at Rs 547.50 with a jump of 2.06 percent.

IOC: The company gained 1.87 percent to settle the day at Rs 116.85.

HCL Technology: A jump of 1.83 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 967.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty

Hindal Co: Shares of the company fell by 1.77 percent to close at Rs 388.00.

Tata Steel: The shares ended at Rs 1,110.00 down by 1.66 percent.

JSW Steel: A decline of 1.31 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 706.35.

Kotak Bank: 1.26 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,792.00.

HDFC: The company ended the day lower at Rs 2,555.00 after witnessing a fall of 1.19 percent.