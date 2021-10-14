Sensex increased by 568.90 points to end at 61,305.95 while Nifty ended at 18,337.90 after gaining 176.15 points.

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Thursday, 14 October, ended the day in the green at fresh record high levels. Sensex increased by 568.90 points to end at 61,305.95 while Nifty ended at 18,337.90 after gaining 176.15 points.

Talking about sectors, all indices ended the day in the green except auto. PSU Bank, IT, infra, power, and realty sectoral indices increased by a percent each. While BSE smallcap and midcap went up by 0.5 percent each.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex increased by 0.94 percent or 568.90 points, to settle at 61,305.95. The top gainers were ITC, HDFC Bank, Powergrid, ICICI Bank, and Indusind Bank. The biggest losers were TCS, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paint, and Bharti Airtel.

Top BSE gainers:

ITC: Surging up by 2.89 percent, the shares of the bank ended at Rs 256.55

HDFC Bank: The company registered a rise of 2.86 percent, ending the day at Rs 1,685.90

Powergrid: With a gain of 2.51 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 204.50

ICICI Bank: With a rise of 2.44 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 727.10 at the end of the day

Indusind Bank: The company registered a gain of 2.20 percent, ending at Rs 1,209.90

Top BSE losers:

TCS: With a loss of 1.22 percent, the shares settled at Rs 3,611.30

HCL Tech: The company declined by 1.17 percent, settling at Rs 1,250.90

Bajaj Finance: Declining by 0.85 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 7,860.00

Asian Paint: With a loss of 0.75 percent, the shares ended at Rs 3,297.00

Bharti Airtel: The shares fell by 0.58 percent, settling at Rs 686.15

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 posted a gain of 176.15 points or 0.97 percent to end at 18,337.90. Talking about sectors, all the Nifty indices closed in the green. Nifty IT saw a hike of 2.5 percent. While Nifty Auto and Bank Nifty increased by 1.18 and 0.23 percent, respectively.

Top NSE gainers:

Adani Ports: Surging by 7.05 percent, the bank ended the day at Rs 812.50

Wipro: With a gain of 5.43 percent, the shares of the bank were valued at Rs 709.15 at the end of the day

Grasim: Rising by 4.76 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,756.90

HDFC Bank: With a gain of 3.03 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 1,689.10

ITC: With a gain of 2.77 percent, the shares rose to Rs 256.10

Top NSE losers:

Coal India: With a loss of 3.05 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 184.25

Tata Motors: Declining by 2.09 percent, the shares fell to Rs 496.30

Eicher Motors: With a loss of 1.90 percent, the shares of the company declined to Rs 2,850.50

HCL Tech: The company incurred a loss of 1.30 percent and ended the day at Rs 1,248.95

TCS: The company registered a decline of 1.01 percent to end the day at Rs 3,611.20