Market Roundup: Sensex jumps 813 points, Nifty ends at 17,339; check top winners and losers here

On the eve of the Union Budget 2022 presentation, domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended on a positive note on Monday, 31 January. While Nifty rose by 1.39 per cent to 17,339.85, Sensex jumped 1.42 per cent higher to 58,014.17.

India VIX jumped 6.07 per cent to 21.95 levels. All sectors ended in the green today, with realty gaining over 3.14 per cent. BSE Midcap jumped 1.76 per cent to 24,613.01 while BSE Smallcap gained 0.99 per cent to 29,226.73.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex jumped 813.94 points or 1.42 per cent to 58,014.17. The top gainers were Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bajaj Financial Services, Infosys and SBI while the top laggards were IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and Hindustan Unilever.

Top BSE gainers:

Tech Mahindra: Surging by 4.88 per cent, the shares gained to Rs 1,479.35

Wipro: With a gain of 3.70 per cent, the shares ended the day at Rs 572.65

Bajaj Financial Services: Rising by 3.22 per cent, the shares were valued at Rs 15,689.85

Infosys: With a rise of 3.05 per cent, the company closed the day at Rs 1,736.70

SBI: Rising by 2.87 per cent, the shares gained to Rs 538.35

Top BSE losers:

IndusInd Bank: Falling by 3.51 per cent, the shares slumped to Rs 871.85

Kotak Bank: With a loss of 2.14 per cent, the company settled the day at Rs 1,857.50

Hindustan Unilever: Declining by 0.38 per cent, the shares fell to Rs 2,274.30

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.39 per cent or 237.90 points higher at 17,339.85. Bank Nifty ended with a gain of 0.76 per cent or 285.95 points at 37,975.35.

Top NSE gainers:

Tech Mahindra: With a gain of 5.13 per cent, the shares jumped to Rs 1,482.95

Tata Motors: Surging by 4.06 per cent, the company was valued at Rs 517.50

Wipro: With a rise of 3.78 per cent, the shares closed at Rs 573.00

BPCL: Rising by 3.75 per cent, the company ended the day at Rs 396.85

Bajaj Financial Services: With a gain of 3.30 per cent, the shares were valued at Rs 15,700.10

Top NSE losers:

IndusInd Bank: Falling by 3.50 per cent, the shares declined to Rs 871.90

Kotak Bank: With a loss of 2.15 per cent, the company was valued at Rs 1,857.50

Coal India: Declining by 1.36 per cent, the shares slipped to Rs 159.45

UPL: With a loss of 1.28 per cent, the shares settled the day at Rs 780.10

Hindustan Unilever: Falling by 0.29 per cent, the shares slipped to Rs 2,276.95

