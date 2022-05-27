Market Roundup: Sensex jumps 632 points, Nifty ends at 16,352; check top winners and losers

On the first day of the new monthly futures & options series, Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 climbed over 1 percent. In terms of sector, IT was the biggest gainer, followed by metal

Domestic stock markets continued their upward trend for the second day running on Friday, 27 May, amid a strong global rally. On the first day of the new monthly futures & options series, BSE Sensex climbed over 600 points to 54,884.66. NSE Nifty 50 surged over 1 percent to 16,352.45.

Investors were buoyed by strong retail earnings outlooks in the US and buying in IT and financial stocks. Both BSE Smallcap and Midcap indices rose over 1 percent. India VIX slid to 21.48 levels.

Oil and gas was the only sector to end with losses. IT was the biggest gainer, followed by metal. Investors are awaiting the Reserve Bank of India’s upcoming policy meet, where it is expected that the central bank will announce an additional policy rate hike of 25-35bps.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex jumped 1.17 percent or 632.12 points to 54,884.66. Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top performers. NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Tata Steel and Reliance were the biggest laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

Tech Mahindra: The shares surged to Rs 1,123.55, up by 4.10 percent.

IndusInd Bank: The value of the company jumped 3.23 percent, rising to Rs 926.00 per equity.

Wipro: The stock gained 2.98 percent to Rs 466.95.

Bajaj Finance: The shares reached Rs 5,993.65 at the session’s end, rising 2.98 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The stock inched up 2.67 percent to Rs 953.20.

Top BSE losers:

NTPC: The stock slid 2.43 percent to Rs 150.45.

Bharti Airtel: The shares settled 1.24 percent lower at Rs 684.75.

Power Grid: The value of the company dipped 0.97 percent, falling to Rs 224.85 per equity.

Tata Steel: The company’s value declined to Rs 1,043.35 per equity, down by 0.81 percent.

Reliance: The stock fell 0.47 percent to Rs 2,575.20.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 jumped to 16,352.45, up by 1.13 percent or 182.30 points. Bank Nifty surged 1.48 percent to 35,613.30.

Top NSE gainers:

Apollo Hospitals: The shares zoomed to Rs 3,850.00, up by 5.11 percent.

Tech Mahindra: The stock surged 4.21 percent to Rs 1,124.05.

HDFC Life: The value of the company jumped 3.36 percent, rising to Rs 597.50 per equity.

IndusInd Bank: The stock reached Rs 926.00, increasing 3.16 percent.

Wipro: The shares closed the day 3.14 percent higher at Rs 467.60.

Top NSE losers:

ONGC: The value of the company tanked 5.53 percent, falling to Rs 143.50.

NTPC: The shares declined 2.76 percent to Rs 149.90.

Power Grid: The stock settled 1.28 percent lower at Rs 224.30.

Bharti Airtel: The shares slid to Rs 685.00, down by 1.25 percent.

Tata Steel: The price of the equity fell to Rs 1,043.00, declining 0.86 percent.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.