Market Roundup: Sensex jumps 629 points, Nifty ends at 16,520; check top winners and losers

Domestic market benchmarks extended their winning run for the fourth consecutive day on 20 July. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 gained over 1 percent.

The markets rallied after American companies posted strong quarterly results, leading to Wall Street’s best day in over three weeks. Data showed that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were turning buyers of domestic stocks. The bourses were also buoyed after the Centre slashed the windfall tax on diesel, petrol, jet fuel and crude oil due to a decline in international rates.

India VIX plunged 2.20 percent to 16.82 levels. Realty, media and auto were the only sectors to end lower. IT jumped almost 3 percent, while oil & gas, FMCG and metal rose over 1 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex climbed 1.15 percent or 629.15 points to 55,397.53. The top achievers were Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance and SBI. The biggest laggards were Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel and Power Grid.

Top BSE gainers:

Tech Mahindra: The value of the company surged 3.84 percent to Rs 1,046.30 per equity.

HCL Technologies: The shares jumped to Rs 917.50, up by 3.08 percent.

TCS: The stock closed the day 2.89 percent higher at Rs 3,163.95.

Reliance: The stock reached Rs 2,501.40, increasing 2.47 percent.

SBI: The value of the company climbed 2.13 percent to Rs 508.60 per equity.

Top BSE losers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares slumped 1.81 percent to Rs 1,164.70.

Sun Pharma: The stock tumbled to Rs 867.25, falling 0.87 percent.

Kotak Bank: The value of the company dipped 0.48 percent to Rs 1,824.90 per equity.

Bharti Airtel: The shares declined to Rs 670.25, down by 0.40 percent.

Power Grid: The stock settled 0.31 percent lower at Rs 209.30.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 climbed to 16,520.85, up by 180.30 points or 1.10 percent. A total of 34 shares rose, while 16 declined. Bank Nifty jumped 0.70 percent to 35,972.10.

Top NSE gainers:

ONGC: The stock zoomed to Rs 132.65, increasing 3.71 percent.

Tech Mahindra: The value of the company gained 3.60 percent to Rs 1,044.00 per equity.

TCS: The shares reached Rs 3,161.00, up by 2.82 percent.

HCL Technologies: The shares climbed 2.79 percent to Rs 914.50.

Reliance: The value of the company ended 2.54 percent higher at Rs 2,499.00 per equity.

Top NSE losers:

HDFC Life: The value of the company settled 1.99 percent lower at Rs 525.25.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares slipped to Rs 1,164.65, down by 1.82 percent.

Sun Pharma: The stock plunged 1.13 percent to Rs 865.45.

Eicher Motors: The shares declined to Rs 3,044.75, falling 1.07 percent.

Kotak Bank: The stock dipped 0.81 percent to Rs 1,820.00.