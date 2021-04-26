The Sensex's top gainers of the day were Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Ultra Cemco, SBI, and Hindustan Unilever. While the top laggards included HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Maruti

The market indices on Monday, 26 April, ended the day in the green. Sensex jumped over 508 points and NSE Nifty closed the day above 14,400 mark on the closing bell. Bank Nifty was in green while Nifty Realty index was the top gainer among sectors.

BSE

The BSE Sensex closed the day over 508 points higher at 48,386.51. The top gainers of the day were Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Ultra Cemco, SBI, and Hindustan Unilever. While the top laggards included HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Sun Pharma, and TCS.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Axis Bank: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 4.40 percent and closed at Rs 700.40.

ICICI Bank: It witnessed a jump of 3.63 percent to settle the day at Rs 590.75.

Ultra Cemco: The shares of the company rose 3.61 percent to close at Rs 6,277.20.

SBI: 2.35 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 344.35.

Hindustan Unilever: It jumped 2.27 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,360.45.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

HCL Tech: Shares of the company fell by 2.87 percent to close at Rs 928.40.

HDFC Bank: 0.66 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,404.90.

Maruti: The shares ended at Rs 6,640.00, down by 0.52 percent.

Sun Pharma: The company ended the day lower at Rs 634.55 after witnessing a fall of 0.49 percent.

TCS: A decline of 0.28 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 3,101.10.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty crossed 14,400 mark and ended the day at 14,485.00, up 143.65 points or 1.00 percent. Talking about the sectors, all indices traded in the green expect Nifty Pharma.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Axis Bank: 4.19 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 699.50.

JWS Steel: The shares of the company surged 3.40 percent to end at Rs 657.00.

Ultra Cemco: It closed at Rs 6,270.00 with a jump of 3.33 percent.

ICICI Bank: The company gained 3.29 percent to settle the day at Rs 588.70.

Grasim: A jump of 3.28 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,320.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Cipla: The company fell 2.96 percent to close the day at Rs 907.95.

Britannia: 2.86 percent decline has been noticed in the share price which closed at Rs 3,546.500.

HCL Tech: The shares of the company ended at Rs 930.00 after losing 2.68 percent.

BPCL: The company ended at Rs 417.60 down by 1.29 percent.

Sun Pharma: It lost 0.71 percent to settle the day at Rs 633.45.