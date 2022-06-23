Market Roundup: Sensex jumps 443 points, Nifty ends at 15,556; check top winners and laggards

All sectoral indices, except for oil and gas, ended higher. BSE Smallcap and Midcap indices gained over one per cent

Domestic market indices recouped yesterday's losses to end in green on Thursday, 23 June. While BSE Sensex climbed 443 points to reach 52,265, Nifty jumped 0.93 per cent to end at 15,556.

All sectoral indices, except for oil and gas, ended higher. BSE Smallcap and Midcap indices gained over 1 per cent. India VIX slid to 20.88 levels.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex inched 443.19 points or 0.86 per cent to settle at 52,265.72. The top gainers were Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Reliance, NTPC and Power Grid were the only losers.

Top BSE gainers:

Maruti: The stock surged to Rs 8,274.60, up by 6.33 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The value of the company jumped 4.41 per cent to Rs 1,028.05 per equity.

Asian Paints: The shares ended 3.39 per cent higher at Rs 2,758.60.

Bharti Airtel: The stock gained to Rs 661.80, increasing 2.96 per cent.

TCS: The shares inched up 2.70 per cent to Rs 3,309.00.

Top BSE losers:

Reliance: The shares slid to Rs 2,464.60, falling 1.62 per cent.

NTPC: The stock settled 0.94 per cent lower at Rs 136.35.

Power Grid: The value of the company declined 0.90 per cent to Rs 208.60 per equity.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled at 15,556.65, gaining 143.35 points or 0.93 per cent. While Maruti, Hero Motocorp, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Auto were among the major gainers, Reliance, Power Grid, Coal India, NTPC and Grasim Industries were the top laggards.

Top NSE gainers:

Maruti: The value of the company surged 6.65 per cent to Rs 8,300.30 per equity.

Hero Motocorp: The shares soared 6.08 per cent to Rs 2,678.00.

Eicher Motors: The stock jumped to Rs 2,818.95 up by 5.87 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares climbed 4.49 per cent to Rs 1,028.00.

Bajaj Auto: The value of the company reached Rs 3,780.00 per equity, increasing 3.97 per cent.

Top NSE losers:

Reliance: The shares tanked 1.46 per cent to Rs 2,469.00.

Power Grid: The stock slid to Rs 208.15, falling 1.19 per cent.

Coal India: The value of the company declined 1.12 per cent to Rs 177.35 per equity.

NTPC: The stock slumped to Rs 136.20, down by 1.05 per cent.

Grasim Industries: The shares settled 0.53 per cent lower at Rs 1,317.90.

