Market Roundup: Sensex jumps 427 points, Nifty ends at 16,132; check top winners and losers

Domestic market benchmarks continued to their positive run for the second day running on 7 July. While BSE Sensex surged 427 points to 54,178.46, NSE Nifty 50 climbed above the 16,100 level.

The weekly F&O expiry session saw the domestic indices mirror the positive mood in global markets. Investors were also buoyed by falling crude prices. India VIX slid 5.25 per cent to 19.20 levels. Apart from FMCG, all sectoral indices ended higher. Metal was the biggest achiever, rising 3.79 per cent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex climbed 427.49 points or 0.80 per cent to 54,178.46. A total of 2,266 shares advanced on the BSE, while 1,022 stocks fell and 150 remained unchanged. The top achievers on the Sensex were Titan, Tata Steel, L&T, IndusInd Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra. Dr Reddy’s, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Reliance and Bajaj Finance were the biggest laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

Titan: The shares surged to Rs 2,128.00, up by 5.69 per cent.

Tata Steel: The value of the company ended 4.88 per cent higher at Rs 900.30.

L&T: The stock gained 3.52 per cent to Rs 1,611.30.

IndusInd Bank: The shares jumped to Rs 861.10, rising 2.93 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The value of the company rose 2.57 per cent to Rs 1,133.35 per equity.

Top BSE losers:

Dr Reddy: The stock plunged to Rs 4,338.35, falling 1.26 per cent.

Nestle India: The shares slid 1.14 per cent to Rs 18,187.00.

Bharti Airtel: The value of the company settled 1.05 per cent lower at Rs 686.65 per equity.

Reliance: The stock slumped to Rs 2,387.65, down by 1.01 per cent.

Bajaj Finance: The shares dipped 0.98 per cent to Rs 5,859.90.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 closed the day at 16,132.90, with a gain of 0.89 per cent or 143.10 points. While 12 stocks declined, 38 advanced. Bank Nifty surged 1.74 per cent to 34,920.30.

Top NSE gainers:

Hindalco: The value of the company soared 6.88 per cent to Rs 364.40 per equity.

Titan: The stock surged to Rs 2,129.95, up by 5.78 per cent.

Tata Steel: The shares jumped to Rs 906.50, increasing 5.63 per cent.

JSW Steel: The stock gained 3.96 per cent to Rs 576.50.

Tata Motors: The shares climbed 3.70 per cent to Rs 431.75.

Top NSE losers:

Dr Reddy’s: The stock slid 1.25 per cent to Rs 4,335.00.

Nestle India: The shares tumbled to Rs 18,180.20, down by 1.13 per cent.

Cipla: The value of the company slumped to Rs 935.00 per equity, falling 1.12 per cent.

Bharti Airtel: The shares dipped 0.99 per cent to Rs 687.10.

Hindustan Unilever: The value of the company declined 0.90 per cent to Rs 2,476.00 per equity.

