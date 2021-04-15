Market Roundup: Sensex jumps 260 pts, Nifty tops 14,550; today's top gainers and losers

After gyrating 877 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 259.62 points or 0.53 per cent higher at 48,803.68

The market indices on Thursday, 15 April gave a positive ending by rising nearly 1 percent led by the banking stocks in a highly volatile session. The indices on Wednesday, 14 April remain closed on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

BSE

The BSE Sensex gained 259.62 points or 0.53 percent to close at 48,803.68. The top gainers of the day included TCS, ONGC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Dr Reddy. While the top laggards included Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Nestle India.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

TCS: It was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.67 percent and closed at Rs 3,218.95.

ONGC: The company witnessed a jump of 2.89 percent to settle the day at Rs 105.00.

ICICI Bank: 2.69 percent increase was observed in the share price of the bank which closed at Rs 575.50.

HDFC Bank: The shares of the bank rose 2.13 percent to close at Rs 1,430.15.

Dr Reddy: It jumped 1.29 percent to settle the day at Rs 4,842.45.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Infosys: Shares of the company fell by 2.65 percent to close at Rs 1,361.50.

IndusInd Bank: 2.54 percent decline was noticed in the share price of the bank which settled at Rs 858.30.

Maruti Suzuki: The shares of the company ended the day lower at Rs 6,652.00 after witnessing a fall of 2.44 percent.

Nestle India: The company closed at Rs 16,871.90, down by 1.69 percent.

Bajaj Finance: It lost 1.64 percent to settle the day at Rs 4,650.00.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty jumped 76.65 points or 0.53 percent to close higher at 14,581.45. Talking about the sectors, Nifty Pharma gained 1.40 percent followed by Nifty IT which increased by 0.62 percent. However, on the contrary, Nifty Auto lost 1.29 percent while Nifty FMCG declined by 0.18 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

TCS: 3.96 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 3,227.00.

Wipro: The shares of the company surged 3.52 percent to end at Rs 433.70.

Cipla: It closed at Rs 914.00 with a jump of 3.25 percent.

ONGC: The company gained 2.84 percent to settle the day at Rs 104.95.

ICICI Bank: The shares of the bank jumped 2.70 percent to close at Rs 575.70.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Grasim: The company fell 3.10 percent to close the day lower at Rs 1,349.00.

Eicher Motors: 3.00 percent decline has been noticed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 2,419.00.

Maruti Suzuki: The shares of the company ended at Rs 6,643.00 after losing 2.54 percent.

Infosys: The company ended at Rs 1,363.30 down by 2.42 percent.

IndusInd Bank: It lost 2.10 percent to settle the day at Rs 859.00.

"Domestic equities looked to be resilient amid high volatility. Benchmark indices recovered sharply from today's low mainly led by rebound in financials and pharma indices," said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Auto stocks were worst hit mainly due to wider economic restrictions imposed in Maharashtra, which contributes over 20 per cent of automobiles production of the country, he said, adding that Infosys witnessed heavy profit booking after missing the street's estimates in 4QFY21 earnings.

However, strong buying was seen in other IT majors due to sustained growth prospects, he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the red, while Seoul and Tokyo settled with gains. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.63 per cent lower at $66.34 per barrel.

With inputs from PTI