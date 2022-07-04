Market Roundup: Sensex gains over 300 points, Nifty ends above 15,800; check top winners and losers

The markets rebounded after positive European sentiment an a fall in crude prices. Metal fell almost 1 percent, while FMCG was the top gainer. India VIX fell to 20.97 levels.

Domestic market indices shrugged off recent losses at the start of the new week. On 4 July, BSE Sensex surged 326 points to 53,234.77, while NSE Nifty 50 closed above 15,800 levels.

The bourses started on a tepid note, dragged by metal stocks and weak global cues. The markets rebounded after positive European sentiment an a fall in crude prices.

Metal fell almost 1 percent, while FMCG was the top gainer. India VIX fell to 20.97 levels. Midcap and Smallcap indices ended higher.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex climbed to 53,234.77, up by 0.62 percent or 326.84 points. The top gainers were Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank and Power Grid. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s and Tech Mahindra were the biggest laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

Hindustan Unilever: The value of the company soared 4.03 percent to Rs 2,374.80 per equity

IndusInd Bank: The shares climbed 2.95 percent to Rs 831.35.

ITC: The stock jumped to Rs 291.80, gaining 2.62 percent.

ICICI Bank: The shares surged 2.25 percent to Rs 719.85.

Power Grid: The stock ended 2.15 percent higher at Rs 210.95.

Top BSE losers:

TCS: The stock plunged to Rs 3,234.65, falling 2.46 percent.

Tata Steel: The value of the company slid 2.15 percent to Rs 854.55 per equity.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares dipped 1.56 percent to Rs 1,091.10.

Dr Reddy’s: The value of the company declined to Rs 4,335.40 per equity, down by 1.12 percent.

Tech Mahindra: The stock settled 1.01 percent lower at Rs 1,000.35.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.53 percent or 83.30 points to 15,835.35. Bank Nifty surged 1.20 percent to 33,940.90. A total of 34 shares advanced, while 16 declined.

Top NSE gainers:

Hindustan Unilever: The stock surged to Rs 2,370.00, up by 3.84 percent.

IndusInd Bank: The value of the company climbed 3.07 percent to Rs 832.00 per equity.

Britannia: The shares rose to Rs 3,690.45, increasing 2.96 percent.

ITC: The stock jumped 2.51 percent to Rs 291.50.

ICICI Bank: The value of the company ended 2.37 percent higher at Rs 720.55 per equity.

Top NSE losers:

ONGC: The shares tumbled 3.74 percent to Rs 126.15.

TCS: The stock slid to Rs 3,234.70, down by 2.43 percent.

Tata Steel: The value of the company fell 2.06 percent to Rs 854.90 per equity.

JSW Steel: The stock settled 1.83 percent lower at Rs 551.25.

Cipla: The shares tanked to Rs 932.25, falling 1.80 percent.