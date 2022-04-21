Market Roundup: Sensex gains 874 points, Nifty ends at 17,392; check top winners and losers here

Investor sentiments have been positive following the International Monetary Fund’s projections of high growth rate for India in the latest World Economic Outlook

Buying across all sectors helped domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 end on a positive note for the second consecutive session today, 21 April. While Sensex jumped 1.53 per cent to 57,911.68, Nifty ended 256 points up at 17,392.60.

BSE Smallcap and Midcap indices rose over 1.20 per cent. India VIX fell 4.39 per cent to 17.85 levels. Barring media, all sectoral indices ended higher.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex surged 1.53 per cent or 874.18 points to 57,911.68. The top gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Financial Services, Asian Paints and Reliance. The only underachievers were Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and Nestle India.

Top BSE gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares zoomed 3.50 per cent to Rs 911.35.

Maruti Suzuki: The stock jumped to Rs 7,875.85, up by 2.70 per cent.

Bajaj Financial Services: The value of the company rose 2.46 per cent to Rs 15,890.00.

Asian Paints: The shares gained to Rs 3,156.70, with an increase of 2.38 per cent.

Reliance: The stock ended the day 2.35 per cent higher at Rs 2,782.15.

Top BSE losers:

Tata Steel: The company’s value slid to Rs 1,302.20, down by 0.88 per cent.

Bharti Airtel: The stock fell 0.63 per cent to Rs 734.75.

Nestle India: The shares dipped 0.60 per cent to Rs 18,203.90.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 closed the day at 17,392.60, up by 1.49 per cent or 256.05 points. Bank Nifty ended 1.38 per cent higher at 36,816.10.

Top NSE gainers:

Eicher Motors: The stock zoomed 4.36 per cent to Rs 2,647.35.

Coal India: With a gain of 3.99 per cent, the shares surged to Rs 207.05.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The value of the company rose 3.15 per cent to Rs 909.00.

Adani Ports: The shares ended the day 2.70 per cent higher at Rs 850.00.

Kotak Bank: The stock closed the session at Rs 1,767.55, up by 2.69 per cent.

Top NSE losers:

Cipla: The stock fell 1.19 per cent to Rs 1,000.00.

Hindalco: The shares dipped 0.75 per cent to Rs 540.90.

ONGC: With a loss of 0.63 per cent, the shares slid to Rs 174.40.

Bajaj Auto: The company’s value settled at Rs 3,700.00, down by 0.56 percent.

Tata Steel: The value of the stock closed 0.55 per cent lower at Rs 1,307.00.

