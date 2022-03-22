Market Roundup: Sensex gains 696 points; Nifty ends at 17,315; check top winners and losers here

In terms of sectoral indices, realty was the biggest loser, while IT was the biggest gainer.

Domestic benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended a volatile session with gains on Tuesday, 22 March. Sensex closed 696.81 points up at 57,989.30, while Nifty gained 1.16 percent to 17,315.50.

India VIX fell 2.24 percent to 24.07 levels. BSE Smallcap rose 0.15 percent to 27,852.64 while BSE Midcap ended 0.17 percent higher at 23,701.38. In terms of sectoral indices, realty was the biggest loser, while IT was the biggest gainer.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex closed 696.81 points or 1.22 percent higher at 57,989.30. The top gainers were Tech Mahindra, Reliance, Bajaj Financial Services, ITC, and Tata Consultancy Services. The top losers were Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, NTPC, and Sun Pharma.

Top BSE gainers:

Tech Mahindra: The shares zoomed 3.83 percent to end the day at Rs 1,538.45

Reliance: The value of the company closed at Rs 2,531.10, up by 2.59 percent

Bajaj Financial Services: The shares gained 2.46 percent to Rs 16,574.85

ITC: The value of the company ended 2.21 percent higher at Rs 249.80

Tata Consultancy Services: With a rise of 2.09 percent, the shares ended at Rs 37,00.95

Top BSE losers:

Hindustan Unilever: The value of the company slipped 2.81 percent to Rs 1,993.80

Nestle India: The shares settled 2.49 percent lower at Rs 17,415.65

NTPC: The shares dipped 0.08 percent to at Rs 132.85

Sun Pharma: With a loss of 0.06 percent, the shares fell to Rs 913.90

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 surged 1.16 percent or 197.90 points to end at 17,315.50. Bank Nifty closed 0.92 percent higher at 36,348.55.

Top NSE gainers:

Tech Mahindra: The shares surged 4.19 percent to Rs 1,541.75

BPCL: The value of the company zoomed 3.02 percent to Rs 368.00

Tata Motors: The shares ended the day at Rs 440.85, up by 3.01 percent

Reliance: The value of the shares closed 2.46 percent higher at Rs 2,528.00

Bajaj Financial Services: The shares rose to Rs 16,570.50 at the end of the session, marking a rise of 2.41 percent

Top NSE losers:

Hindustan Unilever: The shares fell 2.85 percent to Rs 1,992.80

Nestle India: The value of the company declined 2.65 percent to Rs 17,402.00

Britannia: The shares slumped 2.23 percent to settle at Rs 3,165.30

Cipla: With a loss of 1.55 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,034.00

Eicher Motors: The value of the company settled 0.16 percent lower at Rs 2,375.00

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.