Market Roundup: Sensex gains 657 points, Nifty ends at 17,463; check top winners and losers here

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 continued to gain for the second consecutive day and ended over 1.10 percent up on Wednesday, 9 February. While Sensex rose by 657.39 points to 58,465.97, Nifty closed 1.14 percent higher at 17,463.80.

BSE Midcap gained 1.23 percent to close at 24,630.71. BSE Smallcap ended 0.57 percent higher at 29,233.31.

India VIX fell 5.74 percent to 18.56 levels. Apart from oil and gas and PSU Bank, all sectors closed in green.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex gained 1.14 percent or 657.39 points to close at 58,465.97. The top gainers were Maruti, IndusInd Bank. HDFC Bank, Bajaj Financial Services and Titan. The top laggards were Sun Pharma, ITC and Power Grid.

Top BSE gainers:

Maruti: Surging by 4.14 percent, the shares rose in value to Rs 8,951.55

IndusInd Bank: With a gain of 3.02 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 965.55

HDFC Bank: The company ended at Rs 1,497.70, with a gain of 2.50 percent

Bajaj Financial Services: Rising by 1.77 percent, the shares closed the day ay Rs 16,258.25

Titan: The shares closed the day at Rs 2,485.70 after witnessing a gain of 1.72 percent

Top BSE losers:

Sun Pharma: Falling by 0.72 percent, the shares settled at Rs 887.40

ITC: With a decline of 0.50 percent, the value of the company slipped to Rs 230.05

Power Grid: The company settled the day 0.38 percent lower at Rs 209.30

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 ended the day at 17,463.80, with a gain of 1.14 percent or 197.05 points. Bank Nifty closed 1.53 percent or 581.80 points up at 38,610.25.

Top NSE gainers:

Coal India: Surging up by 5.63 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 168.95

Maruti: The shares ended at Rs 8,960.75, with a gain of 4.20 percent

Indian Oil Corporation: Rising by 3.32 percent, the value of the company gained to Rs 121.25

Shree Cement: With a rise of 3.30 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 25,580.00

Hindalco: Rising by 3.08 percent, the shares of the company closed at Rs 543.00

Top NSE losers:

ONGC: With a loss of 1.50 percent, the shares settled at Rs 164.45

BPCL: The shares declined to Rs 374.95 after a loss of 0.65 percent

ITC: Falling by 0.48 percent, the company’s value slumped to Rs 230.15

SBI Life: The shares settled 0.19 percent lower at Rs 1,128.95

Tata Steel: The shares fell to Rs 1,218.00 after a decline of 0.13 percent in value

