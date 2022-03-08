Market Roundup: Sensex gains 581 points, Nifty ends at 16,013; check top winners and losers

India VIX fell 2.53 percent to end at 28.59 levels. BSE Midcap gained 1.46 percent to 22,431.02, while BSE Smallcap gained 1.33 per cent to 26,021.90

Domestic benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex bounced back on Tuesday, 8 March, snapping recent days negative streak. Sensex surged over 581.34 points up to 53,424.09 while Nifty jumped over 0.95 percent to close at 16,013.45.

India VIX fell 2.53 percent to end at 28.59 levels. BSE Midcap gained 1.46 percent to 22,431.02, while BSE Smallcap gained 1.33 per cent to 26,021.90.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex gained 1.10 percent or 581.34 points to settle at 53,424.09.

Top BSE gainers:

Sun Pharma: The shares rose 3.99 percent to Rs 855.55 at the end of the day

TCS: The value of the company gained Rs 3,599.95, marking a rise of 3.29 percent

NTPC: The shares closed the day 2.77 percent higher at Rs 133.60

Wipro: The shares increased 2.73 percent in value to end at Rs 587.10

Tech Mahindra: The shares closed the day 2.69 percent higher at Rs 1,462.60

Top BSE losers:

Tata Steel: The shares tanked 1.73 percent to settle at Rs 1,269.35

Power Grid: The value of the company plunged 0.49 percent to Rs 212.05

Titan: The shares tumbled 0.83 percent to Rs 2,369.00

Nestle India: The company settled the day at Rs 17,299.70, marking a loss of 0.25 percent

Reliance: The shares slumped 0.15 percent to Rs 2,236.70

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 surged 0.95 percent to settle 150.30 points higher at 16,013.45. Bank Nifty jumped 286.85 points or 0.87 percent to end at 33,158.10

Top NSE gainers:

Indian Oil Corporation: The value of the company zoomed 4.23 percent to Rs 117.00

Sun Pharma: The shares surged 4.04 percent to Rs 855.90

Tata Consumer Products: The shares gained 3.81 percent to end the day at Rs 685.00

CIPLA: The value of the company rose 3.52 percent to Rs 974.25

TCS: The shares closed the day 3.13 percent higher at Rs 3,594.00

Top NSE losers:

Hindalco: The value of the company crashed 4.59 percent to settle at Rs 591.30

ONGC: The shares plunged 4.41 percent to Rs 178.70

Tata Steel: The shares dipped by 2.01 percent to stand at Rs 1,265.90

JSW Steel: The company slumped 1.35 percent to Rs 628.55

Britannia: The shares settled the day at Rs 3,114.95, falling by 1.22 percent

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.