Market Roundup: Sensex gains 503 points, Nifty ends at 16,170; check top winners and losers

Strong buying was seen in banking and metal stocks. Tata Steel was the biggest gainer on the bourses, rising over 5 percent

Domestic equity benchmarks broke their three-day losing streak to end almost 1 percent higher on Thursday, 26 May. While BSE Sensex climbed over 503 points, NSE Nifty 50 reached 16,170 levels.

Markets remained volatile and fluctuated between gains and losses throughout the day, before ending in green. Strong buying was seen in metal and banking stocks. India VIX plummeted 10.14 percent to 22.72 levels. BSE Midcap rose over 1.4 percent, while BSE Smallcap gained 0.78 percent. FMCG was the only sector to end negatively.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose 0.94 percent to 503.27 points to 54,252.53. The top gainers were Tata Steel, SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Nestle India. The biggest laggards were Sun Pharma, Reliance, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Dr Reddy’s.

Top BSE gainers:

Tata Steel: The shares surged to Rs 1,051.85, up by 5.27 percent.

SBI: The stock jumped 3.26 percent to Rs 469.00.

HDFC Bank: The value of the company rose 2.96 percent, increasing to Rs 1,367.70 per equity.

Axis Bank: The stock ended the day 2.82 percent higher at Rs 683.55.

Nestle India: The shares reached Rs 17,676.50 at the day’s end, up by 2.28 percent.

Top BSE losers:

Sun Pharma: The stock fell 1.16 percent to Rs 900.55.

Reliance: The shares slid to Rs 2,587.45, down by 0.91 percent.

Hindustan Unilever: The stock slipped 0.83 percent to Rs 2,279.40.

L&T: The value of the company settled 0.67 percent lower, falling to Rs 1,565.05 per equity.

Dr Reddy’s: With a loss of 0.21 percent, the shares declined to Rs 4,296.00.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 reached 16,170.15, gaining 0.90 percent or 144.35 points by the end of the day. Bank Nifty jumped 2.20 percent to 35,094.90.

Top NSE gainers:

Tata Steel: The value of the company zoomed 5.08 percent, with the stock price rising to Rs 1,049.90.

Apollo Hospitals: The shares surged to Rs 3,699.00, up by 4.96 percent.

JSW Steel: The stock jumped 4.52 percent to Rs 552.35.

SBI: The shares reached Rs 469.60, rising 3.41 percent.

HDFC Bank: The stock ended 3.03 percent higher on the bourses at Rs 1,369.00.

Top NSE losers:

UPL: The shares slid 2.02 percent to Rs 748.55.

Divi’s Labs: The value of the company declined 1.83 percent, falling to Rs 3,455.00 per equity.

Sun Pharma: The stock slid to Rs 901.85, down by 1.03 percent.

Reliance: The shares settled 0.88 percent lower at Rs 2,589.00.

ONGC: The shares dipped to Rs 151.55, declining 0.69 percent.

