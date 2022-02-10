Market Roundup: Sensex gains 460 points, Nifty ends at 17,605; check top winners and losers here

Top BSE gainers included Tata Steel and HDFC Bank. Top losers included Maruti Suzuki and Nestle India

Domestic market indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex continued their upward trend for the third consecutive day on Thursday, 10 February, after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India announced that it would keep key interest rates unchanged. While Sensex rose by 0.79 per cent to 58,926.03, Nifty ended 0.81 per cent up at 17,605.85.

India VIX declined to 17.71 levels after a loss of 4.55 percent. With the exception of PSU Bank and auto, all sectors ended positively.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex ended 0.79 per cent or 460.06 points up at 58,926.03. The top gainers were Tata Steel, Infosys, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Kotak Bank. The top laggards were Maruti Suzuki, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India and Reliance.

Top BSE gainers:

Tata Steel: Rising by 2.11 per cent, the shares gained to Rs 1,248.25

Infosys: With a gain of 1.80 per cent, the company’s value rose to Rs 1,768.85

HDFC Bank: The shares ended at Rs 1,524.15 after witnessing a rise of 1.77 per cent

HDFC: The shares rose in value to Rs 2,476.40 with a gain of 1.64 per cent

Kotak Bank: The shares ended 1.60 per cent higher at Rs 1,862.40

Top BSE losers:

Maruti Suzuki: Falling by 1.64 per cent, the shares declined to Rs 8,804.70

UltraTech Cement: The shares slumped in value to Rs 7,471.30 after a loss of 0.42 per cent

Nestle India: With a loss of 0.38 per cent, the shares fell to Rs 18,058.60

Reliance: Declining by 0.21 per cent, the shares fell to Rs 2,379.00

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 gained 142.05 points or 0.81 percent to end the day at 17,605.85. Bank Nifty closed 1.04 percent or 400.70 points up at 39,010.95.

Top NSE gainers:

ONGC: Surging by 3.63 per cent, the shares gained to Rs 169.90

Tata Steel: The shares rose by 2.04 per cent and closed the day at Rs 1,247.30

Infosys: Rising by 1.97 per cent, the shares gained to Rs 1,771.60

SBI Life: With a gain of 1.94 per cent, the value of the company rose to Rs 1,147.50

HDFC Bank: The shares rose by 1.74 per cent to end at Rs 1,523.60

Top NSE losers:

Maruti Suzuki: Falling by 1.68 per cent, the shares declined to Rs 8,799.00

Indian Oil Corporation: The shares fell by 0.87 percent to Rs 120.00

Shree Cement: With a loss of 0.72 per cent, the shares declined to Rs 25,238.00

UltraTech Cement: The company’s value fell to Rs 7,469.00 after a loss of 0.47 per cent

Adani Ports: With a fall of 0.43 per cent, the shares settled the day at Rs 730.30

