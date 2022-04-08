Market Roundup: Sensex gains 412 points, Nifty ends at 17,784; check today’s top gainers and losers

India VIX plunged to 17.69 levels, down by 6.89 percent. With the exception of IT, all sectors ended higher today.

Benchmark indices broke their three-day losing run today to end higher on Friday, 8 April. Sensex settled at 59,447.18, gaining 412.23 points, while NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.82 percent to reach 17,784.35 at the end of the day.

Investors heaved a sigh of relief after the Reserve Bank of India decided to keep the benchmark lending rates unchanged and maintain an ‘accommodative’ stance despite liquidity unwinding by global central banks.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose 0.70 percent and settled at 59,447.18. The top gainers were ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy's, Titan and Reliance. Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, HCL Technologies and Sun Pharma were the biggest underachievers.

Top 5 BSE gainers:

ITC: The shares zoomed 4.36 percent to Rs 267.80 at the end of the session Mahindra & Mahindra: The value of the company closed 2.70 percent higher at Rs 857.10 Dr Reddy's: The shares jumped 2.67 percent to Rs 4,432.00 Titan: The shares rose 2.26 percent to Rs 2,514.50 Reliance: The company’s value reached Rs 2,616.75, increasing by 1.75 percent

Top 5 BSE losers:

Tech Mahindra: The shares fell 1.31 percent to Rs 1,449.75 Maruti: The value of the company settled 1.04 percent lower at Rs 7,557.70 NTPC: With a loss of 0.98 percent, the value of the company fell to Rs 152.00 HCL Technologies: The shares declined to Rs 1,165.65, falling by 0.65 percent Sun Pharma: The shares dipped to Rs 927.00, down by 0.36 percent

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled at 17785.35, increasing by 144.80 points today. Bank Nifty gained 0.52 percent to 37,752.05.

Top 5 NSE gainers:

Grasim: The shares zoomed 6.09 percent to reach Rs 1,784.45 ITC: The shares surged 4.71 percent to end the session at Rs 268.75 SBI Life: The company’s value gained to Rs 1,157.00, up by 4.34 percent at the end of the session JSW Steel: The stock closed the day 3.88 percent higher at Rs 756.30 Adani Ports: The value of the company rose 2.76 percent to Rs 840.00

Top 5 NSE losers: