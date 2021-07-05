Market Roundup: Sensex gains 395 points, Nifty closes at 15,834; today’s top gainers and losers

The top gainers on the BSE were SBI, Tata Steel, Larsen and Toubro, Bajaj Finserv, and Axis Bank. The top laggards were Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy, HCL Tech, Titan, and Bharti Airtel.

The domestic market indices opened on a positive note with gains in Asian peers. Broad based buying was seen across key sectors.

On the morning of Monday, 5 July, the BSE Sensex was at 52,688, after increasing by 203 points while the NSE Nifty gained 56 points and was trading at 15,779 at 9:18 am.

At the closing bell, Sensex was at 52,880.00, after it gained 395.33 points. Nifty also gained 112.15 points and closed at 15,834.35.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,880.00 with a gain of 395.33 points or 0.75 percent. The top gainers were SBI, Tata Steel, Larsen and Toubro, Bajaj Finserv, and Axis Bank. The top laggards were Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy, HCL Tech, Titan, and Bharti Airtel.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

SBI: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 1.92 percent and closed at Rs 432.70.

Tata Steel: The shares of the company rose 1.84 percent to close at Rs 1,156.80.

Larsen and Toubro: It witnessed a jump of 1.47 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,507.70.

Bajaj Finserv: 1.38 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 11,910.00.

Axis Bank: It jumped 1.27 percent to settle the day at Rs 760.15.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Tech Mahindra: Shares of the company fell by 1.34 percent to close at Rs 1,074.80.

Dr Reddy: The shares ended at Rs 5,537.90 down by 0.65 percent.

HCL Tech: 0.44 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 980.55.

Titan: A decline of 0.20 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,753.00.

Bharti Airtel: The company ended the day lower at Rs 523.90 after witnessing a fall of 0.18 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,834.35, after increasing by 112.15 points or 0.71 percent.

Only Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma were trading in red while all the other sectoral indices were trading in the green on 5 July. Nifty Realty was up by 2.75 percent whereas both Nifty Bank and Nifty Metal were up by 1.16 percent.

https://www.nseindia.com/

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Hindal Co: 3.80 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 390.35.

ONGC: The shares of the company surged 2.36 percent to end at Rs 121.25.

SBI: It closed at Rs 433.70 with a jump of 2.19 percent.

Tata Steel: The company gained 1.98 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,158.50.

Coal India: A jump of 1.93 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 150.50.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Tech Mahindra: Shares of the company fell by 1.58 percent to close at Rs 1,072.20.

HDFC Life: The shares ended at Rs 677.90, down by 1.40 percent.

BPCL: A decline of 0.64 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 459.80.

Dr Reddy: 0.62 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 5,541.20.

HCL Tech: The company ended the day lower at Rs 979.50 after witnessing a fall of 0.52 percent.