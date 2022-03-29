Market Roundup: Sensex gains 350 points, Nifty ends at 17,325; check top winners and losers here

Investors were buoyed by factors such as falling crude oil prices and optimism over the first face-to-face peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in over two weeks

Domestic benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended marginally up for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, 29 March. While Sensex climbed 350.16 points to 57,943.65, Nifty ended over 17,300.

Investors were buoyed by factors such as falling crude oil prices and optimism over the first face-to-face peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in over two weeks, according to reports.

Midcap and Smallcap indices gained over 0.6 percent. India VIX plunged 5.78 percent to 21.30 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, media was the biggest loser, while pharma was the biggest gainer.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex closed 0.61 percent or 350.16 points higher at 57,943.65. The top gainers were HDFC, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank. The top losers were ITC, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, SBI and Tata Steel.

Top BSE gainers:

HDFC: The shares zoomed 3.06 percent to Rs 2, 337.20

Bharti Airtel: The value of the company closed the day at Rs 754.55, up by 2.89 percent

UltraTech Cement: The shares gained to Rs 6,527.25, with an increase of 2.70 percent

Sun Pharma: The shares jumped 1.62 percent to Rs 919.50

HDFC Bank: The company’s value rose 1.40 percent to Rs 1,452.95

Top BSE losers:

ITC: The shares slid 0.99 percent to Rs 254.65

IndusInd Bank: The shares declined to Rs 929.45, falling by 0.59 percent

Maruti Suzuki: The value of the company settled 0.52 percent lower at Rs 7,437.90

SBI: The shares fell 0.49 percent to Rs 494.95

Tata Steel: The value of the company dipped to Rs 1,334.40, falling by 0.34 percent

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 closed the session at 17,325.30, up by 0.60 percent or 103.30 points. Bank Nifty gained 0.38 percent to end at 36,847.40.

Top NSE gainers:

Eicher Motors: The shares zoomed 4.50 percent to Rs 2,487.00

HDFC: The shares surged to Rs 2,343.00, up by 3.30 percent

Divis’s Labs: The value of the company gained 3.25 percent to Rs 4,559.95

Adani Ports: With a gain of 3.15 percent, the shares rose to Rs 760.25

JSW Steel: The value of the company rose 2.89 percent to Rs 751.20

Top NSE losers:

Hero Moto Corp: The shares tanked 6.68 percent to Rs 2,219.00

ONGC: The shares declined 3.03 percent to Rs 171.00

Coal India: With a loss of 2.67 percent, the value of the company fell to Rs 186.15

Indian Oil Corporation: The shares slid 1.13 percent to Rs 118.60

ITC: The value of the company dipped to Rs 254.30, down by 1.07 percent

