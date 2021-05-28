At the closing bell, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading at 51,422.88 after gaining 307.66 points, while the broader NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 15,435.65 gaining 97.80 points

Amid positive cues from the global market and gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and Kotak Bank, the BSE Sensex rallied nearly 308 points while the NSE Nifty reached a record high of 15,437 on Friday.

At the closing bell, the 30-share Sensex was trading at 51,422.88 after gaining 307.66 points, while the broader NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 15,435.65 after gaining 97.80 points.

Naveen Kulkarni, chief investment officer at Axis Securities told Financial Express that the market can be seen cheering the drop in the COVID-19 cases. The recovery rate has been going up as compared to the number of new cases.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The BSE Sensex closed at 51,422.88 and gained 307.66 points or 0.60 percent. The top gainers were Reliance, Mahindra and Mahindra, HDFC Bank, HDFC, and Kotak Bank. The top laggards were Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank.

Top BSE Sensex gainers

Reliance: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 5.90 percent and closed at Rs 2,094.90.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The shares of the company rose 2.13 percent to close at Rs 846.20.

HDFC Bank: It witnessed a jump of 1.47 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,501.15.

HDFC: 1.37 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 2,541.40.

Kotak Bank: It jumped 1.23 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,800.10.

Top BSE Sensex Losers

Sun Pharma: Shares of the company fell by 4.30 percent to close at Rs 669.65

Bajaj Finserv: The shares ended at Rs 11,686.20 down by 1.66 percent.

Nestle India: 1.49 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 17,507.60.

ICICI Bank: A decline of 1.46 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 643.20.

Axis Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 739.95 after witnessing a fall of 1.37 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Gains were also observed in the NSE Nifty 50 on Friday. At the closing bell, the Nifty 50 was trading at 15,435.65 after gaining 97.80 points or 0.64 percent.

All the Nifty sectoral indices were trading in green except for Nifty Media, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty IT. Nifty PSU Bank was trading higher at 0.67 percent on Friday.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty

Reliance: 5.99 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 2,094.45.

Adani Ports: The shares of the company surged 3.41 percent to end at Rs 777.00.

Grasim: It closed at Rs 1,465.00 with a jump of 3.38 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company gained 2.22 percent to settle the day at Rs 847.00.

Coal India: A jump of 1.76 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 147.10.

Top losers on NSE Nifty

Sun Pharma: Shares of the company fell by 3.84 percent to close at Rs 672.65.

Shree Cement: The shares ended at Rs 27,599.00 down by 1.66 percent.

Bajaj Finserv: A decline of 1.38 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 11,725. 00.

Dr Reddy: 1.31 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 5,200.00.

Bajaj Finance: The company ended the day lower at Rs 5,616.00 after witnessing a fall of 1.17 percent.