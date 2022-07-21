Market Roundup: Sensex gains 284 points, Nifty ends above 16,600; check top winners and losers

Barring pharma and healthcare index, all sectors ended higher. PSU Bank, private bank and media rose over one per cent. India VIX ended marginally higher

Domestic benchmarks closed higher for the fifth straight day after a volatile session on 21 July. BSE Sensex climbed 0.51 per cent to 55,681.95, while NSE Nifty 50 closed above the 16,600-mark.

The markets opened weak due to mixed global cues on the weekly F&O expiry but gained on the back strong quarterly profits posted by IndusInd Bank. Technology stocks were hit by Wipro reporting losses, but recovered later.

Barring pharma and healthcare index, all sectors ended higher. PSU Bank, private bank and media rose over one per cent. India VIX ended marginally higher.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex gained 0.51 per cent or 284.42 points to reach 55,681.95. IndusInd Bank was the top achiever, followed by Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Financial Services, Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra. Dr Reddy’s Kotak Bank, Reliance and HDFC Bank were the only laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

IndusInd Bank: The value of the company zoomed 7.88 per cent to Rs 948.15 per equity.

Bajaj Finance: The stock gained 3.27 per cent to Rs 6,268.80.

Bajaj Financial Services: The stock closed 2.52 per cent higher at Rs 12,730.10.

Asian Paints: The shares jumped 1.91 per cent to Rs 3,069.30.

Tech Mahindra: The value of the company inched 1.59 per cent higher to Rs 1,032.45 per equity.

Top BSE losers:

Dr Reddy’s: The shares declined 1.89 per cent to Rs 4,373.00.

Kotak Bank: The stock slid to Rs 1,805.75, falling 1.05 per cent.

Reliance: The shares settled 0.56 per cent lower to Rs 2,487.40.

HDFC Bank: The value of the company shut shop at Rs 1,361.00 per equity, ending 0.34 per cent lower.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 ended the day 84.40 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 16,605.25. While 42 stocks gained, 8 fell. Bank Nifty rose 0.64 per cent to 36,201.00.

Top NSE gainers:

IndusInd Bank: The stock soared 8.10 per cent to Rs 950.50.

Bajaj Finance: The value of the company surged 3.29 per cent to Rs 6,274.00 per equity.

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The shares ended 2.96 per cent higher at Rs 818.50

UPL: The stock climbed to Rs 706.05, up by 2.89 per cent.

L&T: The shares reached Rs 1,763.10, increasing 2.63 per cent.

Top NSE losers:

Dr Reddy’s: The value of the company slid 1.90 per cent to Rs 4,374.00 per equity.

SBI Life: The stock settled 1.35 per cent lower at Rs 1,170.00.

Kotak Bank: The shares plunged to Rs 1,805.00, down by 1.24 per cent.

Cipla: The stock declined 1.17 per cent to Rs 970.00.

Reliance: The value of the company dipped 0.68 per cent to Rs 2,486.00 per equity.

