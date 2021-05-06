Apart from Nifty Pharma, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Private Bank, all the other sectoral indices of NSE were trading in green

The Sensex and Nifty, powered by auto, financial and IT sectors, closed in the green on Thursday.

The BSE benchmark Sensex ended 272.21 points higher (0.56 percent) at 48,949.76 as the index saw fluctuations throughout the day.

The NSE Nifty ended with a gain of 106.95 points or 0.73 per cent at 14,724.80.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex gained 272.21 points` or 0.56 percent and closed the day at 48,949.76.

The top gainers were Bajaj Auto, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Nestle India. The top laggards were PowerGrid, ONGC, Asian Paint, Bajaj Finserv, and IndusInd Bank.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Bajaj Auto: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 2.61 percent and closed at Rs 3,493.80.

HDFC: The shares of the company rose 2.20 percent to close at Rs 2,430.55

Tech Mahindra: It witnessed a jump of 1.67 percent to settle the day at Rs 977.75.

Infosys: 1.46 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 1,361.15.

Nestle India: It jumped 1.15 percent to settle the day at Rs 16,741.20.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

PowerGrid: The shares ended at Rs 215.40, down by 1.24 percent.

ONGC: Shares of the company fell by 0.86 percent to close at Rs 110.10.

Asian Paint: A decline of 0.73 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 2,548.85.

Bajaj Finserv: A decline of 0.71 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 11,030.

IndusInd Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 924.95 after witnessing a fall of 0.69 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

At the closing bell, NSE Nifty 50 was at 14,724.80 with an increase of 106.95 points or 0.73 percent.

Apart from Nifty Pharma, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Private Bank, all the other sectoral indices of NSE were trading in green.

Nifty Metal gained 2.51 percent while Nifty Media gained 1.35 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Hindal Co: 5.67 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 387.90.

Hero Motocorp: The shares of the company surged 4.67 percent to end at Rs 2,918.40.

Wipro: It closed at Rs 512.25 with a jump of 4.41 percent.

Tata Motors: The company gained 3.28 percent to settle the day at Rs 301.05.

Tata Steel: A jump of 3.07 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,103.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

UPL: Shares of the company fell by 1.43 percent to close at Rs 631.55.

Bajaj Finserv: The shares ended at Rs 11,000, down by 1.03 percent.

PowerGrid: A decline of 1.01 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 216.

Sun Pharma: 0.83 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 677.70.

NTPC: The company ended the day lower at Rs 103.10 after witnessing a fall of 0.77 percent.

