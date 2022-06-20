Market Roundup: Sensex gains 237 points, Nifty ends above 15,300; check top winners and losers

BSE Midcap fell over 1 percent while BSE Smallcap declined almost 3 percent. India VIX slid to 22.41 levels. Metal slid almost 4 percent, while FMCG was the biggest gainer

Domestic market benchmarks bounced back on Monday, 20 June, ending a six-day losing streak. BSE Sensex gained 237 points to 51,597.84, while NSE Nifty 50 ended above 15,300 levels.

BSE Midcap fell over 1 percent while BSE Smallcap declined almost 3 percent. India VIX slid to 22.41 levels. Metal slid almost 4 percent, while FMCG was the biggest gainer.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex jumped to 51,597.84, rising by 0.46 percent or 237.42 points. The top gainers were HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank. The top laggards were Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Reliance and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Top BSE gainers:

HDFC: The value of the company gained 3.97 percent to end at Rs 2,134.25 per equity.

Hindustan Unilever: The stock surged 3.95 percent to Rs 2,195.95.

UltraTech Cement: The stock ended 2.73 percent higher at Rs 5,339.75.

Asian Paints: The shares inched up to Rs 2,653.70, increasing 2.73 percent.

HDFC Bank: The shares jumped to Rs 1,322.00, up by 2.47 percent.

Top BSE losers:

Tata Steel: The shares tanked 5.03 percent to Rs 861.20.

IndusInd Bank: The value of the company slid 2.92 percent to Rs 783.25 per equity.

NTPC: The value of the company settled at Rs 137.40 per equity, down by 2.17 percent.

Reliance: The stock slumped to Rs 2,542.80, falling 1.80 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares dipped 1.54 percent to Rs 982.50.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.37 percent or 56.65 points to end at 15,350.15. Bank Nifty slid 0.18 percent to 32,684.80.

Top NSE gainers:

HDFC: The value of the company surged 3.93 percent to Rs 2,133.35 per equity.

Hindustan Unilever: The shares jumped to Rs 2,190.65, up by 3.80 percent.

Britannia: The stock gained 3.13 percent to Rs 3,378.00.

Wipro: The value of the company climbed to Rs 417.85 per equity, increasing 3.12 percent.

Asia Paints: The shares rose 3.01 percent to Rs 2,657.95.

Top NSE losers:

ONGC: The stock plummeted to Rs 134.60, down by 4.84 percent.

Tata Steel: The shares settled 4.60 percent lower at Rs 865.00.

UPL: The stock fell to Rs 641.00, declining by 3.63 percent.

Hindalco: The value of the company slid to Rs 323.50 per equity, falling 3.06 percent.

IndusInd Bank: The shares dipped 2.66 percent to Rs 785.40.