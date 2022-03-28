Market Roundup: Sensex gains 231 points, Nifty closes at 17,222; check top winners and losers here

The market bounced back after some losses last week due to positive global cues as well as gains in auto, bank, oil & gas and metal stocks

The domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 began the week on a positive note on Monday, 28 March. Both benchmarks made minor gains at the end of the session, with Sensex gaining 0.40 percent to 57,593.49, while Nifty rose 69 points to 17,222.00.

India VIX fell 3.49 percent to 22.61 levels. Midcap and Smallcap indices endured minor losses. IT, consumer durables, pharma and healthcare index were the only sectors to end in red.

The market bounced back after some losses last week due to positive global cues as well as gains in auto, bank, oil & gas and metal stocks.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex ended the session at 57,593.49, up by 231.29 points or 0.40 percent. The top gainers were Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC and SBI while the top laggards were Nestle India, HDFC, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy’s and Asian Paints.

https://www.bseindia.com/sensex/code/16/

Top BSE gainers:

Bharti Airtel: The shares zoomed 3.40 percent to Rs 733.35

Axis Bank: The shares ended the session at Rs 736.25, up by 2.13 percent

ICICI Bank: The value of the company rose 1.59 percent to Rs 710.59

ITC: With a gain of 1.54 percent, the shares closed the day at Rs 257.20

SBI: The shares gained to Rs 497.40, with an increase of 1.44 percent in value

Top BS losers:

Nestle India: The shares settled the day 1.83 percent lower at Rs 16,863.45

HDFC: The shares slipped to Rs 2,267.75, down by 1.58 percent

HCL Technologies: The shares declined 1.41 percent to Rs 1,163.70

Dr Reddy’s : The value of the company fell 1.40 percent to Rs 4,300.00

Asian Paints: The shares fell to Rs 3,026.80, declining by 0.64 percent

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 ended 69.00 points or 0.40 percent higher at 17,222.00. Bank Nifty gained to 35,710.50, up by 0.85 percent.

https://www.nseindia.com/

Top NSE gainers:

Bharti Airtel: The shares rose to Rs 737.00, up by 3.90 percent

Coal India: The value of the company gained 2.71 percent to end at Rs 191.15

Axis Bank: The value of the company ended 2.11 percent higher at RS 736.50

Eicher Motors: The shares closed the session at Rs 2,375.05, up by 1.63 percent

ICICI Bank: The shares increased in value to Rs 710.50, up by 1.61 percent

Top NSE losers:

UPL: The value of the company fell 2.32 percent to Rs 780.00

SBI Life: The shares declined to Rs 1,070, down by 2.07 percent

Nestle India: The shares settled 1.76 percent lower at Rs 16,860.00

HDFC: The shares slipped 1.48 percent to Rs 2,269.00

HDFC Life: The value of the company dipped 1.44 percent to Rs 512.05

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.