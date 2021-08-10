Market Roundup: Sensex gains 151 points, Nifty ends at 16,280; today’s top gainers and losers

BSE Sensex closed at 54,554.66 with a gain of 151.81 points or 0.28 percent. The top gainers were Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Kotak Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, for the second consecutive day, ended the day in the green on Tuesday (10 August). At the closing bell, BSE Sensex increased by 151.81 points and was at 54,554.66. On the other hand, Nifty ended at 16,280.10 after going up by 21.85 points.

Talking about sectors, all the marked indices were in the red except IT. Nifty metal and PSU Bank went down by around 2 percent while BSE midcap as well as smallcap too witnessed a dip. BSE midcap shed nearly one percent and smallcap index fell by two percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 54,554.66 with a gain of 151.81 points or 0.28 percent. The top gainers were Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Kotak Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra. The top laggards were Tata Steel, Powergrid, NTPC, ITC, and Bajaj Auto.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Bharti Airtel: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.84 percent and closed at Rs 622.25.

Tech Mahindra: The shares of the company rose 2.81 percent to close at Rs 1,323.10.

HDFC: It witnessed a jump of 1.85 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,670.90.

Kotak Bank: 1.80 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 1,812.75.

Mahindra & Mahindra: It jumped 1.48 percent to settle the day at Rs 786.40.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Tata Steel: Shares of the company fell by 2.73 percent to close at Rs 1,373.50.

Powergrid: 2.21 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 172.55.

NTPC: The shares ended at Rs 114.25 down by 2.14 percent.

ITC: The company ended the day lower at Rs 209.80 after witnessing a fall of 1.85 percent.

Bajaj Auto: A decline of 1.64 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 3,792.00.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,280.10, after gaining 21.85 points or 0.13 percent. On the sectoral front, Nifty IT gained around one percent while Nifty Bank ended flat. On the other hand, Nifty FMCG, Metal, and Auto closed the day in the red.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Bharti Airtel: 3.78 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 621.90.

Tech Mahindra: The shares of the company surged 2.76 percent to end at Rs 1,323.00.

HDFC: It closed at Rs 2,671.00 with a jump of 1.80 percent.

Kotak Bank: The company gained 1.63 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,810.00.

Mahindra & Mahindra: A jump of 1.38 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 785.65.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Shree Cement: Shares of the company fell by 4.05 percent to close at Rs 27,129.00.

JSW Steel: The shares ended at Rs 720.50, down by 3.59 percent.

Tata Steel: A decline of 2.84 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,372.15.

Hindal Co: 2.22 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 425.05.

Power Grid: The company ended the day lower at Rs 172.80 after witnessing a fall of 2.07 percent.