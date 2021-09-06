The Sensex rose 0.29 percent to end the day at 58,296.91, while, Nifty 50 ended the day in green with a growth of 0.31 percent or 54.20 points

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

The Sensex rose up 0.29 percent to end the day at 58,296.91, up by 166.96 points. The top gainers were HCL Tech, Infosys, Reliance, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Auto while the top losers were IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Power Grid, Sun Pharma and Asian Paint.

Top gainers:

HCL Tech: Surging by 2.17 percent, the company was the biggest gainer of the day, settling at Rs 1199.70

Infosys: With a rise of 1.75 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 1730.00

Reliance: With a growth of 1.52 percent, the company settled at Rs 2424.55

Tech Mahindra: The company ended the day at Rs 1455.00, with a rise of 0.93 percent

Bajaj Auto: Registering a growth of 0.74 percent, the company rose up to Rs 3780.00

Top losers:

IndusInd Bank: With a loss of 1.13 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 992.10

Kotak Bank: Registering a loss of 0.86 percent, the shares of the company fell to Rs 1776.70

Power Grid: With a decline of 0.71 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 174.25

Sun Pharma: Declining by 0.62 percent, the shares fell to Rs 784.25

Asian Paint: With a loss of 0.61 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 3318.50

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

Nifty 50 ended the day in green with a growth of 0.31 percent or 54.20 points to settle at 17,377.80. Nifty Bank experienced a loss of 0.46 percent to settle 168.80 points less at 36,592.35.

Top gainers:

Wipro: Surging up by 4.95 percent, the company ended up at Rs 687.50

HCL Tech: Rising by 2.66 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,206.00

Infosys: With a growth of 1.8 percent, the company ended the day in green at Rs 1,731.20

Reliance: With a rise of 1.7 percent, the shares ended the day at 2,429.00

Hindalco: The company recorded a growth of 1.63 percent to end at Rs 468.80

Top losers:

Indian Oil Corporation: With a decline of 1.55 percent, the company settled at Rs 111.35

IndusInd Bank: The bank experienced a decline of 1.19 percent, with the shares falling to Rs 991.80

ONGC: The company settled at Rs 121.65, with a fall of 1.18 percent

Britannia: Experiencing a fall of 1.07 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 4,080.05

Kotak Bank: The bank fell by 0.94 percent to settle at Rs 1,775.00 at the end of the day