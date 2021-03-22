Market Roundup: Sensex falls to 49,771 Nifty closes at 14,736; banking stocks drag down indices

Top gainers on the BSE included Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, TCS, Infosys while IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were among the top losers

Amid a highly volatile trading session, the domestic equity markets on Monday gave a flat ending by settling a bit lower for the day. Banking stocks were the top contributors for dragging the indices down.

BSE

The BSE Sensex fell 86.95 points or 0.17 percent to close at 49,771.29. Top gainers on the BSE included Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, TCS, Infosys and HCL Technologies. While IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among the top losers.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Tech Mahindra: The shares of the company gained 2.50 percent to close at Rs 1,014.00.

TCS: The company closed at Rs 3,129.60 gaining 2.17 percent.

Sun Pharma: The company shares witnessed a hike of 2.07 percent to end at Rs 590.55.

Infosys: The shares of Infosys gained 1.87 percent to close at Rs 1,370.50.

HCL Technologies: Shares jumped 1.75 percent to end the day at Rs 977.60.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

IndusInd Bank: The company shares fell 4.33 percent to give a lower ending at Rs 967.95.

Power Grid: 2.95 percent fall was witnessed in the share prices of the company to end at Rs 223.55.

ICICI Bank: The shares of the bank closed at Rs 573.40 witnessing a decline of 2.23 percent.

HDFC Bank: 1.55 percent decline was noted in the share prices which closed at Rs 1,473.90.

Axis Bank: The bank’s shares ended at Rs 716.25, down by 1.38 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty closed the day at 14,736.40, down 7.60 points or 0.052 percent. On the other hand, mixed reactions were noted in the Nifty sectoral indices. Nifty IT index gained 472.60 points or 1.85 percent to close at 26,035.35 followed by Nifty Pharma which surged 1.57 percent or 183.65 points to end at 11,850.75 and Nifty FMCG which closed at 34,608.00 up by 579.65 points or 1.70 percent. On the contrary, Nifty Auto declined 46.05 points or 0.45 percent to settle the day at 10,140.45.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Adani Ports: The share price of the company surged 5.17 percent to close at Rs 721.75.

Britannia: It witnessed a hike of 2.63 percent to close at Rs 3,557.65.

TCS: 2.58 percent gain was witnessed by the company to close the day at Rs 3,129.00.

Tech Mahindra: The shares of the company ended at Rs 1,013.05, up by 2.39 percent.

Sun Pharma: The shares of the company ended at Rs 591.50 witnessing a hike of 2.28 percent.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

IndusInd Bank: The shares of the bank declined by 4.19 percent to settle lower at Rs 969.50.

Power Grid: 3.17 percent fall was observed in the share prices which closed at Rs 222.90.

ICICI Bank: The shares of the bank dragged by 2.20 percent to end at Rs 573.75.

Tata Motors: The shares of the company closed at Rs 302.80 witnessing a decline of 1.99 percent.

HDFC Bank: The shares of the bank lost 1.58 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,473.90.