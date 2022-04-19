Market Roundup: Sensex falls over 700 points, Nifty ends below 17,000 mark; check top winners and losers

While both BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell about 1.2 per cent, barring oil and gas, all sectors ended in red

Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended lower for the fifth consecutive day amid mixed global cues and a choppy trading session on Tuesday, 19 April. Nifty ended below the 17,000 mark, while Sensex tanked over 700 points to 56,463.15.

Both BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell about 1.2 percent. India VIX rose 2.27 percent to 19.78 levels. Barring oil and gas, all sectors ended in red.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex plunged 703.95 points or 1.23 percent to 56,463.15. The top performers were Reliance, ICICI Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance. The biggest laggards were HDFC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ITC and Tech Mahindra.

Top BSE gainers:

Reliance: The shares jumped 3.71 percent to Rs 2,638.45.

ICICI Bank: The stock gained to Rs 766.65, up by 1.04 percent.

SBI: The company’s value rose 0.44 percent to Rs 511.65.

Bajaj Finance: The shares inched up to Rs 7,276.15, increasing by 0.25 percent.

Top BSE losers:

HDFC: The shares tanked 5.50 percent to Rs 2,138.65.

HDFC Bank: With a loss of 3.73 percent, the value of the company plunged to Rs 1,343.30.

Infosys: The stock slid to Rs 1,563.95, down by 3.55 percent.

ITC: The shares declined 3.33 percent to Rs 261.45.

Tech Mahindra: The company’s value settled the day at Rs 1,301.60, falling 3.17 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 tanked 215.00 points or 1.25 percent to 16,958.65. Bank Nifty slid 1.05 percent lower to 36,341.60.

Top NSE gainers:

Apollo Hospitals: The shares surged to Rs 4,796.75, up by 5.32 percent.

Coal India: The stock gained 3.25 percent to Rs 195.60.

Reliance: The company’s value jumped 3.23 percent to end the session at Rs 2,626.00.

BPCL: The stock gained to Rs 374.00, rising by 0.61 percent.

ICICI Bank: The shares inched 0.27 percent up to Rs 759.85.

Top NSE losers:

HDFC: The stock plunged 6.26 percent to Rs 2,121.75.

HDFC Life: With a loss of 5.46 percent, the shares tanked to Rs 542.95.

SBI Life: The shares slid to Rs 1,121.00, down by 4.47 percent.

HDFC Bank: The company’s value settled 4.33 percent lower at Rs 1,335.00.

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The stock declined to Rs 788.00, falling 4.17 percent.

