Market Roundup : Sensex falls over 560 points, Nifty ends below 16,500 levels; check top winners and losers

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices slumped between 0.6 and 0.8 percent. Auto and oil & gas were the only gainers. India VIX ended at 20.43 levels.

Domestic benchmark indices continued their losing run on Tuesday, 7 June, with losses of almost 1 percent. BSE Sensex slid 567.98 points to 55,107.34, while NSE Nifty 50 declined to 16,416.35.

Asian markets struggled with worries over rising interest rates and inflation. The focus is on the release of inflation data from China as well as the US. Markets are also awaiting the outcome of the RBI’s policy meeting.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex plunged to 55,107.34 at the end of the session, down by 1.02 percent or 567.98 points. NTPC, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Reliance were the top gainers. The biggest laggards were Titan, Dr Reddy’s L&T, Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints.

Top BSE gainers:

NTPC: The value of the company jumped 1.35 percent, rising to Rs 157.25 per equity.

Maruti: The shares soared to Rs 7,811.25, up by 1.30 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The stock ended the day 0.50 percent higher at Rs 1,041.60.

Bharti Airtel: The shares reached Rs 685.90, increasing by 0.37 percent.

Reliance: The stock inched up 0.20 percent to Rs 2,772.50.

Top BSE losers:

Titan: The stock plummeted to Rs 2,100.70, falling 4.48 percent.

Dr Reddy’s: The value of the company slid 3.87 percent, declining to Rs 4,142.15 per equity.

L&T: The shares settled 3.00 percent lower at Rs 1,589.40.

Hindustan Unilever: The stock declined to Rs 2,211.50, falling 2.98 percent.

Asian Paints: The value of the company dipped to Rs 2,745.15, down by 2.61 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 slumped to 16,416.35, down by 0.92 percent or 153.20 points. Bank Nifty slid to 34,996.00, falling 0.89 percent.

Top NSE gainers:

ONGC: The stock surged to Rs 161.40, up by 4.84 percent.

NTPC: The value of the company gained 1.48 percent, rising to Rs 157.50 per equity.

Coal India: The shares jumped 1.36 percent to Rs 197.50.

Maruti: The stock ended the day 1.35 percent higher at Rs 7,815.00.

Hero Moto Corp: The shares rose to Rs 2,566.05, up by 1.00 percent.

Top NSE losers:

Titan: The value of the company plummeted 4.48 percent, falling to Rs 2,100.05 per equity.

UPL: The stock slumped to Rs 744.70, down by 4.40 percent.

Dr Reddy’s: The shares settled 3.85 percent lower at Rs 4,139.90.

Britannia: The stock declined to Rs 3,381.60, falling 3.16 percent.

L&T: The shares slid 3.07 percent to Rs 1,589.90.