Market Roundup : Sensex falls by 949 points, Nifty ends at 16,912; check top winners and losers here

India VIX surged up by 8.79 percent to end at 20.08 levels. BSE Midcap fell by 1.35 percent to 24,842.31 while BSE Smallcap also fell by 1.35 percent to 28,038.53

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Monday, 6 December, ended deeply in red at the closing bell. Both Sensex and Nifty fell by 1.65 percent to end at 56,747.14 and 16,912.25 respectively. The bear attack was due to a variety of factors including fears of the Omricron variant and the caution among investors ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the Reserve Bank of India.

Broader markets mirrored the fall. If we look at sectoral indices, auto, IT, FMCG, pharma, realty, media, oil and gas and consumer durables all ended in red.

India VIX surged up by 8.79 percent to end at 20.08 levels. BSE Midcap fell by 1.35 percent to 24,842.31 while BSE Smallcap also fell by 1.35 percent to 28,038.53.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell by 1.65 percent, settling 949.32 points lower at 56,747.14. All Sensex shares ended in red, leading to zero gainers at the day’s end. The top losers were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Financial Services, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services.

Top BSE losers

IndusInd Bank: With a loss of 3.75 percent, the company fell to Rs 915.55

Bajaj Financial Services: Declining by 3.43 percent, the shares fell to Rs 16,894.80

Bharti Airtel: With a loss of 2.96 percent, the shares fell to Rs 697.10

HCL Technologies: Falling by 2.94 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,136.60

Tata Consultancy Services: With a loss of 2.8 percent, the shares fell to Rs 3,534.35

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 fell below the 17,000 mark to end up 1.65 percent or 284.45 points lower at 16,912.25. Bank Nifty fell by 1.27 percent, settling 461.25 points lower at 35,735.90.

Top NSE gainers:

UPL: UPL was the sole company to end in green, rising by 0.44 percent to end at Rs 715.90

Top NSE losers:

IndusInd Bank: Falling by 3.70 percent, the shares fell to Rs 916.00

Tata Consumer Products Limited: With a fall of 3.36 percent, the shares declined to Rs 748.25

Bajaj Financial Services: Declining by 3.27 percent, the shares fell to Rs 16,917.00

Bharti Airtel: With a loss of 3.01 percent, the shares fell to Rs 696.75

Tata Consultancy Services: Declining by 2.93 percent, the company fell to Rs 3533.80

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.